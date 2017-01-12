Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1/11): Player Grades
A poor game from Marc Gasol led to a 95-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.
Shooting under 30 percent from beyond the arc and 60 percent from the free-throw line are tough ways to win a game. Also, getting outrebounded by fourteen rebounds won’t make it easy to win, either . Now pair those with the fact that Marc Gasol only finished with nine points, and Russell Westbrook notched another triple double. Sounds ugly, right?
This game could’ve been a blowout, but the Memphis Grizzlies continued to fight and keep the game close.
The Grizzlies were within two points with under three minutes to go. Mike Conley had a chance to get to nail a fast-break three to pull the game within one, but Steven Adams blocked it, slimming any chances the Grizzlies had at winning the game.
The Grizzlies currently sit at 24-17 and seventh in the Western Conference. Their next game is Friday, January 13th against the Rockets in Houston.
Starters
Mike Conley
G, Memphis Grizzlies
B
Tony Allen
G, Memphis Grizzlies
C+
Chandler Parsons
F, Memphis Grizzlies
A-
JaMychal Green
F, Memphis Grizzlies
C+
Marc Gasol
C, Memphis Grizzlies
D
Off the Bench
Zach Randolph
F, Memphis Grizzlies
B+
Vince Carter
G, Memphis Grizzlies
B-
Andrew Harrison
G, Memphis Grizzlies
B+
James Ennis
G, Memphis Grizzlies
B
Troy Daniels
G, Memphis Grizzlies
B
More from Beale Street Bears
- The Wild, Wild West: Where the Grizzlies fare in the playoff picture18h ago
- Grizzlies hope to extend winning streak in OKC1 d ago
- Jarell Martin: The Future Star of the Grizzlies Frontcourt is Here2d ago
- Grind City Views: Grizzlies in national power rankings (Week 12)2d ago
- 5 things learned from the Grizzlies low-scoring win over Jazz3d ago