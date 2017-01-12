Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1/11): Player Grades

A poor game from Marc Gasol led to a 95-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Shooting under 30 percent from beyond the arc and 60 percent from the free-throw line are tough ways to win a game. Also, getting outrebounded by fourteen rebounds won’t make it easy to win, either . Now pair those with the fact that Marc Gasol only finished with nine points, and Russell Westbrook notched another triple double. Sounds ugly, right?

This game could’ve been a blowout, but the Memphis Grizzlies continued to fight and keep the game close.

The Grizzlies were within two points with under three minutes to go. Mike Conley had a chance to get to nail a fast-break three to pull the game within one, but Steven Adams blocked it, slimming any chances the Grizzlies had at winning the game.

The Grizzlies currently sit at 24-17 and seventh in the Western Conference. Their next game is Friday, January 13th against the Rockets in Houston.

Starters

Mike Conley G, Memphis Grizzlies B Conley put up a solid stat-line of 22 points on 8-20 shooting, six assists and four rebounds. He started kind of cold, but he did a very nice job of driving, getting into the lane and setting up his teammates. Conley also initiated the offense late in the game and did his best to try to take back the lead in the fourth.

Tony Allen G, Memphis Grizzlies C+ Tony had a rough night that included missing some shots around the basket. He did his best to control Westbrook but couldn’t prevent him from getting his usual triple-double. Tony was non-existent for most of the game except defensively.

Chandler Parsons F, Memphis Grizzlies A- Chandler Parsons only got 18 minutes of play, while he continues to nurse his way back from injuries. He had one of his most aggressive games yet, taking twelve shots and making seven of those to finish with 14 points. He had no rebounds or assists, but at least we saw his potential to bring explosiveness to the Grizzlies’ offense.

JaMychal Green F, Memphis Grizzlies C+ Green had a rough night on the offensive end like most of the other Grizzlies. He grabbed 10 boards but missed eight of his ten shots included three 3-pointers.

Marc Gasol C, Memphis Grizzlies D A Gasol D is different than a D for someone else. Part of the reason Marc gets a D is because the Grizzlies can’t win when he only puts up nine points in a game. Steven Adams was the better center in the first quarter and attacked Gasol on both ends, leading to two fouls early for Big Spain. He did grab seven boards and dished seven assists, but his offensive game wasn’t up to his standards.

Off the Bench

Zach Randolph F, Memphis Grizzlies B+ Randolph finished with 14 points and nine rebounds and really hustled this game. He worked hard inside offensively and was very active on the defensive end as well. He was constantly pointing out screens and hustling to rotate into position.

Vince Carter G, Memphis Grizzlies B- Carter had a solid offensive game. He made smart decisions and didn’t force any shots. The only problem is that the smarts that come with father time, come at a cost of athleticism. Carter couldn’t keep up on defense. Although he did a very nice job boxing out, he wasn’t able to go up and grab the rebounds.

Andrew Harrison G, Memphis Grizzlies B+ Harrison’s stat sheet doesn’t show a lot, but he did his job. He set up the offense, didn’t turn the ball over and took the opportunities that were given to him without forcing.

James Ennis G, Memphis Grizzlies B Ennis scored ten points, grabbed four boards and hustled on the defensive end. He got a little crazy on the defensive end going for blocks and steals, which led to five fouls. However, at least he was in position to make plays.

Troy Daniels G, Memphis Grizzlies B Daniels shot 1-4 from three but didn’t get playing time until late in the game. He didn’t force any threes and willingly passed up semi-contested shots to move the ball. Two of his three-point attempts rimmed in and out which could have been game-changers.

