Memphis Grizzlies: top 5 plays from 2016

As we are entering the new year, let’s take at look at some of the top plays from the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016.

Although 2016 is over, the Grizzlies are ready to keep it rolling into 2017.

The Grizzlies were an absolute blast to watch over the course of last year. Whether you are a die-hard Grizz fan, a fan of another team, or just someone who watches ESPN’s top 10 occasionally, you saw these electrifying highlights throughout the year.

5. Courtney Lee beats the buzzer before halftime

On January 12th, 2016, with 5 seconds left in the half and the ball in James Harden’s hands, many would think James Harden would be the one adding to his list of buzzer-beaters.

The Grizzlies had other plans for the superstar.

Terrence Jones set on Tony Allen to free up Harden, Zach Randolph and forced a bad pass that was intercepted. Allen, then, threw the ball backwards up to Courtney Lee, who caught the ball at the FedEx Forum logo and jacked up a deep three to beat the horn, adding to his list of buzzer-beating shots.

4. Marc Gasol go-ahead three over the Clippers

Currently in the NBA, there’s a trend going on where centers are stepping back behind the arc and knocking down shots. Marc Gasol is no exception to this trend.

In a rivalry game, against the Clippers, on November 16th, 2016, the Grizzlies were down one with 20 seconds left. Mike Conley dribbled the ball up the court as every one cleared out. He beat Reddick off the dribble. Then, DeAndre Jordan helped on the drive and left Gasol alone in the left corner. Conley kicked out to Gasol for corner three. Gasol celebrates his go-ahead basket with the iconic “McGregor walk.”

3. JaMychal Green puts Rudy Gobert on a poster

JaMychal Green’s a player that does a lot of dirty work for the Grizzlies. You can always see the athletic power forward chasing loose balls or offensive rebounds. He’s known around the league for being a lockdown defender and high-flyer.

On March 4th, 2016, JaMychal Green’s name was heard loud and clear, as he drove to the lane and put 7’1″ Rudy Gobert on a poster. Although he got a technical for starring him down, it was well worth it.

2. Mario Chalmers’ game winner against Detroit

Mario Chalmers has always had the clutch gene. Whether it’s hitting game winners for the Grizz, knocking down big shots in the finals for the Heat or nailing go-ahead baskets for Kansas (Editor’s note: NOT A FOND MEMORY FOR ME), Mario has been a reliable option for years.

On January 14th, 2016, with the game tied at 101-101 and 7 seconds left, Chalmers dribbled up the court and sized up his defender, he lost the ball as Marc Gasol ran into him. He then picked the ball up and sank a midrange jumper while drawing the foul with 0.8 left.

1. Jeff Green’s lob at the buzzer

On December 6th, 2016, Jeff Green sent the Phoenix Suns home in a dramatic fashion.

With 0.8 left in the 4th quarter, and the game tied 93-93, everyone in the FedEx Forum was on their feet. Courtney Lee was set to inbound the ball. As the ref handed Lee the ball, Mike Conley set a screen on the left elbow for Jeff Green. He curled off the screen as Lee threw it up. Green caught the pass and slammed it over two Sun’s defenders to give the Grizzlies a 95-93 win.

The Grizzlies were an electrifying team to watch in 2016 and aren’t looking to change coming into the new year. Don’t be surprised when you see the Grizzlies on ESPN’s top 10 each week.

