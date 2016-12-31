Memphis Grizzlies: Top 5 moments of 2016

The Memphis Grizzlies had an eventful year. There were moments of turmoil and others of jubilee. Let’s take a look at some of the best moments in 2016 for the Grizz.

If you were to describe 2016 in one word for the Memphis Grizzlies, what would you choose? Hobbled? Rollercoaster? Evolving?

Yeah, there’s not one hand-in-glove fit.

Their 2015-16 season was a lost cause after losing Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Mario Chalmers and Brandan Wright to injury. By the end of the season, Jordan Farmar was the starting point guard in a 2016 playoff series, and Matt Barnes was a go-to scorer. YIKES.

Now, as 2016 draws to a close, the Memphis Grizzlies have evolved into a semi-modern basketball team.

They replaced Dave Joerger with Dave Fizdale, a coach known for player development. Furthermore, Fizdale looked to revamp the offense by pushing the tempo and shooting more three-pointers.

In order to fulfill the vision, the Memphis Grizzlies made their biggest free agent splash in franchise history, when they signed small forward Chandler Parsons to a 4-year, $94 million contract. Shortly after, Mike Conley re-signed for a record-breaking (for now … bless CBA) 5-year, $153 million contract.

Fizdale shocked Grizz Nation when he chose to start a younger, more athletic JaMychal Green over franchise cornerstone Zach Randolph.

As 2017 is approaching, the Memphis Grizzlies are 21-14, tied with Utah and Oklahoma City for 5th place. The Grizzlies have blessed their fans with crunch-time heroics and stunning victories, thus far.

Let’s reminisce on some of the best Grizzly moments in 2016.

5. Trade Deadline movement

In the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, the Memphis Grizzlies established themselves as “buyers,” when they traded for Courtney Lee and Jeff Green. Both moves were designed to push the needle towards title contention.

Once Marc Gasol went down for the year, the Memphis Grizzlies wanted to capitalize on expiring contracts and retool a little bit.

No C-Lee

On the week of the trade deadline, through a three-team trade, the Grizzlies traded Courtney Lee to Charlotte in exchange for PJ Hairston, Chris “Birdman” (Never “Grizzilla”) Anderson and four second-round picks (two from Charlotte and two from Miami).

Hairston was seen as a young shooter who could pan out with a change of scenery. However, he only averaged 6.9 points on an abysmal 23.2 percent shooting from downtown.

Birdman made some reps at the starting center position. Ultimately, he took playing time away from young players.

Less Green

Then, as the trade deadline was drawing to a close, the Grizzlies made a deal with their rival, the Los Angeles Clippers, to trade Jeff Green for Lance Stephenson and a future lottery-protected 1st-round pick.

The Grizzlies flipped the pick on draft night for Deyonta Davis and Rade Zagorac. We’ve seen flashes of potential from Davis, before he suffered a foot injury. In addition, Zagorac is doing well overseas.

Despite the injury-riddled ending, Lance Stephenson put an emphatic end to the 2015-16 season. After many believed his time in the league was done, Stephenson used his tenure in Memphis to prove he belongs in the NBA. In 26.6 minutes per game (in 26 games), he averaged 14.4 points on a 47.4/35.5/81.5 shooting slash, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The “Lance Stephenson” era was certainly one of the most entertaining time periods in franchise history.

4. The Troy Daniels Show

When the Memphis Grizzlies initially signed Troy Daniels, he was expected to be the cure to their shooting woes. In the 2015-16 season with Charlotte, he shot a red-hot 48.4 percent from beyond the arc.

His shooting was horrendous to start his tenure in Memphis. In October and November, he shot a terrible 24.1 percent from downtown.

In December, he proved why the Grizzlies signed him. Over the course of the month, Daniels averaged 13.6 points on a sizzling 43.5 percent from three-point range.

Troy Daniels entertains fans with microwave shooting. Against the Lakers and the Pelicans, he dropped 31 (6-for-12 from 3) and 29 (7-for-11 from 3) points, respectively.

He recently tormented the Thunder in the fourth quarter, draining six triples in the quarter.

Thanks to @TroyDaniels, the forecast tonight at @FedExForum was 50% chance of Thunder 100% chance of ☔☔ pic.twitter.com/jmogAA91cd — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 30, 2016

Hopefully, he can supply more three-point barrages in 2017.

3. Marc Gasol “McGregor Walk”

The Memphis Grizzlies buried the Los Angeles Clippers on national television, powered by a Marc Gasol go-ahead three.

What garnered more headlines, however, was his three-point celebration.

Marc Gasol’s newfound three-point game has been a revelation. Furthermore, this shot was the signature moment for his new weapon.

Gasol’s “Spanish McGregor” sequence reminded the league that the Grizzlies are still a quality playoff team.

That night, Mike Conley scored 30 points and drained seven-of-nine triples. The “Spanish McGregor” tallied 26 points and connected on four-of-five three-pointers.

2. Win over Warriors

Many didn’t expect the Memphis Grizzlies to hang with the Warriors, especially without Mike Conley, Chandler Parsons, James Ennis and Vince Carter.

Think again.

The Grizzlies used their stout defense to hold the Warriors to 89 points. Their offense came to play, dropping 110 points.

Memphis held four All-NBA players below their season scoring averages: Durant (21; 26.1), Curry (17; 24.2), Thompson (8; 21.4) and Draymond Green (7; 10.7).

Even though the Grizzly veterans led the charge, their young players came to play. Troy Williams (11 points) delivered a big-boy block on the unanimous MVP. Andrew Harrison played hard-nosed defense on Curry. JaMychal Green provided another strong defensive performance against an All-Star.

Beating the Warriors in their first meeting in the “KD era” will be memorable for Grizz fans.

Hopefully, they can beat this team in the spring.

1. The Offseason

Three-pointers are fun. The “Spanish McGregor” became an internet phenomenon. Beating the Golden State Warriors by 21 points without your starting point guard is extremely impressive.

However, let’s not forget how it started.

The Fizz-effect

To start their offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies replaced Dave Joerger with Miami Heat assistant-coach Dave Fizdale.

In addition to a revamped offense, Fizdale utilizes his players to their strengths. He’s also given Tony Allen offensive freedom without fans cringing in their seats. He’s an obvious front-runner for the Coach of the Year award.

Draft/Free Agency

For the first time in a while, it seems like the Grizzlies finally had a good draft. Memphis selected Wade Baldwin in the first round. The rookie has had a rough start but shows promise and strong upside. In addition, they traded for Deyonta Davis and Rade Zagorac – two young building blocks for the Grizzlies future.

In July, the front office made moves. On the first day of free agency, they struck gold landing Chandler Parsons and re-signing Mike Conley to max deals. Both players, healthy, are key ingredients for this championship recipe.

The Grizzlies did a surprisingly good job at rounding out their depth. James Ennis and Troy Williams have proven to be a multi-dimensional threats off the bench. We know Troy Daniels is the shooter the Grizzlies needed, but he could be the designated microwave scorer. Even though he’s been in a starting role quite a bit this season, Andrew Harrison is the answer at the backup point guard spot.

Props to Chris Wallace and the rest of the front office for rounding out one of the best Grizzly teams in a while.

Here’s to 2017, good health and a championship ring.

#WeEnnis

