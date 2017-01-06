Memphis Grizzlies: The JaMychal Green-Zach Randolph Tag Team

New Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale moved Zach Randolph to the bench and inserted third-year forward JaMychal Green into the starting lineup. So far, the change has worked well for both players.

David Fizdale came to the Memphis Grizzlies from the Miami Heat with a plan for a faster-paced Grizzlies offense. Grizzlies mainstay Zach Randolph went to the bench in favor of relatively unknown third-year forward JaMychal Green.

Fizdale began campaigning for Randolph as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate almost immediately, but the decision was still somewhat shocking.

So far, however, Fizdale’s move has paid major dividends. The Grizzlies are 22-16 despite injuries to Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons. They allow the third-fewest points per game in the league and are also third in Defensive Rating.

Fizdale made sure to note that Randolph handled the move well; his stellar play thus far seems to speak to that as well. Randolph has been an offensive force off the bench for a Memphis offense that occasionally struggles to score.

His counterpart JaMychal Green is averaging career bests across the board. Its solution at power forward may have been unexpected, but Memphis will need continued stellar play from their dual forwards as they jostle for playoff positioning.

Zach Randolph, Super Sub

Zach Randolph would probably be the early favorite for Sixth Man of the Year if not for Eric Gordon‘s incredible season in Houston. Randolph is averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in just 22.6 minutes per contest.

He might not be starting, but he is third on the team in per-game scoring behind Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.

Zach’s move to the bench allows him to take advantage of his post game without being blitzed on the defensive end. He is too strong to be covered by most bench power forwards, especially when opponents look to play stretch-fours to trouble Randolph on defense.

At center, Randolph is usually too quick to cover and is still stronger than some backup centers.

Zach’s first step is surprisingly quick on drives, and once he gets near the basket he can almost always make space for a shot. Salah Mejri, like many bench bigs, has little hope of preventing Zach from scoring:

In addition to his bullying post-up game, Randolph is creating plays for others at career-best levels. Playing alongside Marc Gasol limited Randolph’s touches as a playmaker–not a bad thing, as Gasol is arguably the best passing big man in the NBA.

With his new bench role, however, Randolph has the ball in his hands for more reasons than scoring. So far, he has been taking advantage of that new role. Randolph’s assist percentage is at a career-high 15.6 percent, per Basketball-Reference.

He has also been remarkably efficient with his turnovers–his 7.6 percent turnover percentage (also per Basketball-Reference) would be his lowest for his career.

Zach Randolph’s play off the bench so far has been a revelation. Still, it would all be for naught without stellar play from his replacement in the starting lineup.

JaMychal Green: From 10-Day Deals to Playoff-Team Starter in 2 Years

JaMychal Green struggled to even find an NBA roster spot two years ago after going undrafted out of Alabama. He was signed to a multi-year contract by the San Antonio Spurs, only to be cut right before the start of the season.

He signed a 10-day contract with the Spurs in January 2015, only to be cut again after just four games.

Memphis signed him to a 10-day deal in February 2015, and Green fit in right away. Memphis signed him to a second 10-day and then to a three-year deal in March. Green played in 78 games last year and even started 15 of them.

Still, few could have anticipated how much larger his role would be in 2016-17.

JaMychal Green started all of the Grizzlies’ first 37 games, and only missed Wednesday’s game against the Clippers due to a facial fracture. He is averaging 29.6 minutes, 9.2 points, and 7.6 rebounds per game–all career-highs.

Green’s game fits well with the rest of the starting lineup, as he covers many of Randolph’s weaknesses quite well.

Offensive Complement, Defensive Enforcer

JaMychal Green does not play anywhere near as large of a role on offense as Zach Randolph does. He focuses mainly on off-ball cuts and doing the one thing Zach Randolph does poorly–shooting the long ball.

Green is shooting a career-high 36.1 percent on triples on nearly two attempts per game. His 3-point offense might not be as surprising as Marc Gasol’s sudden turn as a deep threat.

However, JaMychal’s ability to make those shots helps open up a Memphis offense that struggled behind the arc for years. The Grizzlies are currently 14th in the league in 3-point makes, which is a far cry from their 27th-place finish last year.

Memphis already plays a non-shooter in their starting lineup with Tony Allen, who is still necessary to their defense. Green’s shooting from behind the arc, combined with Gasol’s, makes it far easier to keep Allen around to lock down superstar wings and guards.

JaMychal Green might help the Grizzlies’ spacing on offense, but he is far more important as a defensive stalwart. Any who feared that Randolph’s benching would signal an end to the Grit and Grind Grizzlies sorely underestimated JaMychal Green’s own grit.

Green is currently third on the Grizzlies in Defensive Box Plus-Minus per Basketball-Reference, behind only Gasol and Tony Allen. He is second in Defensive Win Shares, also per Basketball-Reference, and trails only Gasol.

Opponents shoot 4.4 percent worse than average when guarded by Green. Those who questioned his grit might note that he also leads the NBA in fouls.

On To The Playoffs

The Grizzlies are currently tied for sixth in the Western Conference playoff standings at 22-16. For them to maintain that status, they will have to hope that JaMychal Green does not miss much time with his facial fracture.

The Grizzlies have already weathered injuries to Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons, but an extended absence from Green would still be tough to handle.

Jarell Martin has looked solid at times, but he struggled to guard Luc Mbah a Moute in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers and simply is not the same caliber of defender as Green.

Moving Zach Randolph to the bench in favor of as unheralded a player as JaMychal Green was a surprising training camp move. However, both players have validated David Fizdale’s decision with their fantastic play in their new roles.

The Grit and Grind era may have shifted with Randolph’s new role, but it certainly is not over just yet.

