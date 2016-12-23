Memphis Grizzlies overseas: Rade Zagorac

The Memphis Grizzlies’ 2016 second-round pick Rade Zagorac has been playing well in Europe. Has he shown any NBA qualities?

In the past draft, the Memphis Grizzlies flipped a 2019 first-rounder from the Clippers to Boston for the 31st and 35th picks. How’d the Grizzlies use them? Well, everyone knows about Deyonta Davis, a prospect that’s displayed major upside but has been derailed by injury. The unknown half of the return is Rade Zagorac.

About Rade Zagorac

In DraftExpress’ scouting reports, scouts raved about Rade Zagorac’s terrific size for the wing. Furthermore, he has a strong offensive game. Zagorac has the ability to create for himself, hit pull-up jumpers, get to the rim and knock down the 3-ball.

On the other side of the court, DraftExpress mentions how he lacks the strength and lateral quickness to compete at the next level, right now.

What’s Rade Zagorac up to now

In 22 games so far this season, Zagorac has shown a versatile skill-set. In 30.2 minutes per game, he’s averaging a solid 14.36 points (with a 42.3/33.3/78.4 shooting slash), 6.59 rebounds, 2.64 assists and 1.64 steals.

His shooting numbers aren’t ideal. However, there’s a silver lining behind them. At the NBA level, Zagorac won’t be expected to create as often. Therefore, he’ll have more open looks for the Grizzlies.

Zagorac has made some big time plays.

How he fits with the Grizzlies

At the moment, we don’t know what the roster will look like next year. JaMychal Green, Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and Tony Allen will all hit the free agency.

If there’s room for Rade Zagorac, he has the chance to make an impact off the bench. Because of his size on the wing, he could unlock another gear for the Memphis Grizzlies. While a 5-man unit of Wade Baldwin, Troy Daniels, James Ennis, Rade Zagorac and Deyonta Davis won’t terrorize teams on defense, they have the ability to run and let it fly from deep.

Before all that happens, he must relish opportunities in Europe and next summer to work on his outside shot. If he gets buckets, it’ll be hard for Fizdale to sit him.

