This meaningless 3-pointer is the worst gambling bad beat of the NBA season

The lesson on this last-second heave by the Memphis Grizzlies’ Wade Baldwin IV from Friday night: Never gamble.

With the Grizzlies leading the New York Knicks by 10 with the clock ticking toward all-zeroes, Baldwin chucked up a seemingly meaningless 3-pointer that somehow found the bottom of the net:

The only problem? Memphis was a 12.5-point favorite in the game, so that 3 pushed the final margin to 13 points — and a Grizzlies cover.

I had Knicks +12.5. This is how the game ended. If everybody could say a quick prayer for me, that'd be great. pic.twitter.com/aMOHLvJg31 — Jack McGuire (@TailgateHeisman) April 8, 2017

No matter the margin, there’s always someone hanging on the final shot.