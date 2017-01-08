Memphis Grizzlies: Mike Conley Is Having A Career Year

Mikey Conley was paid the big bucks this past offseason by the Memphis Grizzlies, and everyone flipped. Well this season, all things noted, he could be living up to his huge deal

First things first, I really need to break down why the Memphis Grizzlies paid him that much to the masses. The Grizzlies are a small market team, one of the smallest ones in the NBA. In order for them to maintain a success level since they are never horrible for top picks, they need to re-sign their talent.

At all costs must they keep most of the players on their roster because 9/10 times, they won’t be able to get someone better to replace them.

Mike Conley in any other market probably isn’t worth more than $20M a year, but in cities like Memphis, New Orleans, Utah, Milwaukee, he very well might be worth more. With that out the way, let’s look at Mike’s year.

Before this 2016-17 NBA season, Mikey Conley’s career averages were 13.6 PPG, 5.6 APG, 2.9 RPG, 1.5 SPG and one of the premier defending point guards. This season, almost every number has gone up. His line for this season is 18.7 PPG, 5.9 APG, 3.6 RPG, 1.2 SPG. He has better overall numbers across the board this year and still is one of the best defending point guards in the NBA.

His advanced stats tell even more of an improvement tale. He currently sits at his highest career True Shooting % of 59 percent, with his second career highest being 56 percent in the 2014-15 season. His WS/48 (Win Shares Per 48 Minutes) is also at a career high, just under .200 which is +.030 higher than his previous career past.

His defense has also continued to stay superb. He sits a 106 DRTG which is very solid for a guard that doesn’t get a lot of steals or blocks. He has also already matched his defensive win shares from last season at 1.1 through 27 games.

Conley has also helped propel the Memphis Grizzles to a not really foreseen 6th seed in the West. Memphis currently sits at 23-16 which is very solid at this point in the season. At this rate, they will also surely make the playoffs. Conley has been doing everything right for the Grizzlies on both sides of the ball as well as leading the charge.

If the Memphis Grizzlies can get a relatively Chandler Parsons on the court, and he can be a what he once was (big “if” factor) I can definitely see them competing for a Top 5 seed and making a playoff run.

