Memphis Grizzlies lose 115-106 to the LA Clippers (Recap)

Late Wednesday night, the Grizzlies had to watch the LA Clippers get lei’d, after they defeated Memphis Grizzlies 115-106.

The game against the LA Clippers didn’t go the way Memphis had planned, or the way anyone had planned.

That Austin Rivers?

Austin Rivers, yes that Austin Rivers, led the Clips past the struggling Grizzlies. That’s how bad our Grizzlies have been struggling lately.

They made Austin look like Chris Paul.

Rivers got to the rim at will, and when he got there, it seemed like he always made the right play. Whether he was floating it up over Marc Gasol, or kicking it out to Prince Luc Mbah a Moute–Yes, he’s really a Prince— for a corner three, it was always the right play.

Second-half struggles

After leading by 10 at halftime, Memphis looked like it was going to pull away with another win against a top team. But in the second half, the Clippers kryptonite, Mike Conley, just couldn’t get it going. He finished the game with a inefficient 17 points. The Grizzlies’ second-half struggles highlighted a different problem: they desperately need Chandler Parsons.

With Parsons working his way back slowly from his knee injury, we don’t know what this Grizzlies team is capable of. Are they the team that has struggled recently, and to open the season? Or are they the team that has dominated the Cavs and Warriors? (editor’s note: and the Rockets and Thunder, but who’s keep tracking?)

The Grizzlies will get their chance to right the ship on Friday, when they face the Warriors. The game should be a lot closer than their previous meeting, but I’m sure many of us wouldn’t mind if Memphis blew them out again.

