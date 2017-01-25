Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors: Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors at home for the first time this season, can they bounce back after Saturday night’s loss?

Who: Memphis Grizzlies (26-20) vs Toronto Raptors (28-16)

When: 7:00 PM – CT

Where: FedEx Forum – Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch: Fox Sports Southeast

How to listen: 92.9 ESPN Memphis

Betting Odds: Memphis Grizzlies (-4); Over/Under (200).

Toronto Raptors (28-16, 13-9 away)

The Raptors will come into Memphis off a back-to-back against the Spurs. As the playoff picture is becoming more clear, they currently sit in second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Their All-Star point guard, Kyle Lowry, continues to be a dominant force. He’s averaging 22.1 PPG, seven assists and 4.8 rebounds. This season, throughout the hype of Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving, he’s proving that he’s the best point guard in the East.

Lowry’s sidekick, DeMar DeRozan will be out with a right ankle sprain. DeRozan is scoring a ridiculous 27.9 points per game.

The Raptors have already played Memphis at home this season and came out on top, 120-105.

Memphis Grizzlies (26-20, 15-9 home)

The struggles continue for the guys in Beale Street blue.

After starting 17-8 and fighting through a roster filled with injuries, the Grizzlies are 9-11 since then. Some may wonder, what’s the problem?

Well, over the last 20 games the offense has actually been better, which is ironic. However, it’s the defense that continues to hurt them.

Dating back to December 26th, the night against the Grizzlies faced the Orlando Magic, they’ve allowed 100 points in 10 games, losing eight of those contests.

In games where they allow less than 100 points, the Grizzlies are 17-4. Therefore, if the Grizzlies want to be a consistent team, they need to bring back their defensive identity.

Doing that against the Raptors won’t be an easy task. The Raptors are second behind the Warriors in offensive efficiency.

Fortunately, DeMar DeRozan will be out of this game, shifting more focus on containing Kyle Lowry. They still need to limit role players such as Terrence Ross and DeMarre Carroll.

Player to watch:

Vince Carter

As his time in the NBA is dwindling, expect Vince Carter to have a breakout night against his former team. He has been playing his best basketball as a Memphis Grizzly, and he should shine yet against in the midst of his 40th birthday.

Prediction:

Though the Grizzlies have been struggling, the Raptors come in this game on a second night of a back-to-back without DeRozan. So, expect the Grizz to win a close one.

Final Score Prediction: 97-91 Grizzlies.

