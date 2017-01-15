Memphis Grizzlies host the Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-17) will take on the Chicago Bulls (20-21) in their annual MLK Day game. What must the Grizz do to win this game?

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

WHEN: 8:00 PM – CT

WHERE: FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN or Fox Sports Southeast

HOW TO LISTEN: ESPN 92.9 – Memphis

About the Bulls (20-21)

After a strong start, the Bulls have fizzled out. Who’s to blame though? It could be Fred Holberg’s mediocre coaching. Or, the front office has messed things up since firing Tom Thibodeau. Maybe, Rajon Rondo is out ruining other teams, once again.

No one can pinpoint a certain problem, though. Jimmy Butler (25 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals) has been an absolute beast this season. In addition, Dwyane Wade hasn’t aged a bit. In fact, he’s shooting a career-best 33 percent from 3-point land.

While there’s some underlying problem in their subpar season, the Bulls must figure out something before they’re stuck in the middle.

Dwyane Wade and Nikola Mirotic won’t play due to rest and illness, respectively.

About the Grizzlies (25-17)

For a short stretch, the Memphis Grizzlies struggled mightily. Yes, they handled the Rockets and Thunder quite well. On the other hand, they lost to the Kings (at home), Magic, Lakers and Clippers (without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin).

Then, a comeback in Oracle, sparked things. Since their big win against the NBA’s best, they’ve beaten the Jazz and the Rockets. Now, they’re taking on a talented Bulls team.

Since returning from a toe injury, Mike Conley has been red-hot, averaging 20.7 points, 7.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds in seven games.

The Grizzlies could be coming close to their full potential as Chandler Parsons is continually progressing and Troy Daniels has a spot in the rotation.

Keys to win

No. 1: Contain Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler is delivering another All-Star campaign. This season, he’s truly made that leap from All-Star to superstar level. So far, he has nine games with 30 or more points. If the Grizzlies’ perimeter defenders aren’t on their A-game, this game will slip away from them.

No. 2: Jump out early.

The Bulls are coming off the second half of a back-to-back. If the Grizzlies want a solid chance of winning this game, they must jump out the gates early and command the lead. They can’t let the Bulls hang around too long. The Grizzlies need to capitalize on rest and significant absences.

No. 3: Point guard play

The NBA is absolutely a point guard league, but the Bulls simply don’t have the best starting point guard out there. Mike Conley needs to take advantage of Michael Carter-Williams’ weaknesses. While Carter-Williams has size over him, Conley must use his speed and veteran poise to attack him. They, also, can’t let Rajon Rondo get going. Since he hasn’t had any good outings lately, one game can swing his momentum.

Prediction

Because it’s the MLK game, the atmosphere in the Forum will be great.

The Bulls are a solid team, but this is a scheduled loss for them. They’re coming off a back-to-back without Dwyane Wade. Never say never, but the Grizzlies have a strong advantage in this game.

