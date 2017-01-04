Memphis Grizzlies get waxed by Lakers (Recap)

There was zero effort on the court, as the Memphis Grizzlies got destroyed by a lottery-bound Lakers 116-102. They must play better in their next game.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Lakers 22 34 35 25 116 Grizzlies 20 28 29 25 102

Well, in sports, you win some, and you lose some. In this game, the Memphis Grizzlies got flat-out embarrassed.

Led by D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young’s three-point extravaganza, the Lakers looked like the Warriors all night.

The Lakers shot a blistering 51.5 percent (17-for-33) from beyond the arc, and the Grizzlies didn’t have any answers defensively.

It seems like the only good players this game for the Grizzlies were Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Vince Carter. Gasol and Conley each reached the 20-point mark, scoring 22 and 21, respectively. Carter scored 12 points on 3-for-7 (2-for-4 from downtown) shooting.

Aside from those 3 players, the Grizzlies were absolutely atrocious tonight. This game was, indeed, winnable, but they didn’t come out to play.

The Grizzlies must get it together quickly. Not only do they play the Clippers tonight, but the Warriors will be ready for revenge when the Grizzlies come to the Bay Area on Friday.

Quick hits

Chandler Parsons’ breakout game needs to come as soon as possible. I know it’s a process, but the “coming back from injury” card is only good for so long.

Troy Daniels needs to play more. In a game where their opponent drained rapid-fire threes, their sharpshooter could’ve helped the Grizzlies keep up. There’s no excuse for Daniels not to play 20-25 minutes a night with the rate he’s scoring the 3-ball.

The Grizzlies had 5 offensive rebounds. That’s terrible for a team that’s always been a strong rebounding team.

Julius Randle ended the Grizzlies’ 177-game triple-double streak.

Injury report

JaMychal Green left the game in the 3rd quarter due to a facial injury. The Grizzlies sideline report, Rob Fischer, reported that Green’s face swelled but didn’t bleed.

Hopefully, JaMychal could return to the court soon.

Next game

The Memphis Grizzlies will play in Staples Center for a second straight night, as they battle the Clippers tomorrow at 9:30, central time.

