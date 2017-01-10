Memphis Grizzlies: Defense Never Stops In Grind City

There might be a new coach in charge, but defense never stops for the Memphis Grizzlies

Despite being in his first season as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, David Fizdale has continued the gritty culture in Grind City. The Grizzlies always seem to find a way to be in the playoff picture.

Their defensive mindset has gotten them to six consecutive postseason appearances.

The Memphis Grizzlies currently rank in the top five in these defensive categories:

opponent points per game (3)

defensive efficiency (1)

opponent shooting percentage (3)

opponent effective field goal percentage (5)

steals per game (4)

The ageless Tony Allen is top 10 in steals once again, and Marc Gasol is top 20 in blocks. Mike Conley and Allen continue to be one of the best defensive backcourts in the NBA.

Moving Zach Randolph to the bench and inserting JaMychal Green into the starting lineup has provided more versatility on the defensive end. Green can guard multiple positions and provides more mobility for defensive schemes.

Defense is sometimes a lost art in the NBA today. Only a select few take pride in locking up their opponent’s best player. Defense is so undervalued.

[via SB Nation] “This is how Draymond goes in the second round, Kawhi falls to No. 15, and a high-potential defender like Williams goes undrafted. This is how the Grizzlies win six straight with a bevy of anonymous kids. (Well, this plus Marc Gasol playing out of his mind.)”

Now, the Memphis Grizzlies are sitting at the 5 spot in the West. They may not be a Finals team, but they will be a playoff team for a seventh-straight season. Despite the plethora of injuries they have sustained this season, they still find a way to win games.

Players like James Ennis and Andrew Harrison have bought into the Grizzlies way. As noted above, even undrafted rookie, Troy Williams has shown flashes of defensive potential.

Today, people don’t find much excitement in watching a defensive battle. They prefer crazy three-point shooting and wild dunks. Well, the Grizzlies take pride in grinding out games with their defensive prowess. When you think Memphis Grizzlies, you think the Grind House.

