Grizzlies coach David Fizdale fined $30,000 following rant

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale $30,000 for his criticism of officials after their Game 2 first-round playoff contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

Fizdale ripped the officiating in the game calling them”unprofessional” and “unacceptable” and slammed his fist on a table at a press conference after the 96–82 loss.

“It was a very poorly officiated basketball game,” Fizdale said. “Zach Randolph, the most rugged guy in the game, has zero free throws, but somehow Kawhi Leonard had 19 free throws? I'm not a numbers guy, but that doesn't seem to add up.”

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale goes off on the refs after the Game 2 loss: 'Take that for data!' pic.twitter.com/kBaGytjyyW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 18, 2017

Memphis shot only 15 free throws despite attempting 35 shots in the paint, compared to San Antonio's 32 free throw attempts.

Fizdale finished his rant saying, “I know Pop’s got pedigree and I’m just a young rookie coach but they’re not gonna rook us. Take that for data!”

San Antonio leads the best-of-seven series two games to zero. Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.

– Scooby Axson

