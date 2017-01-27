Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trailblazers: Preview
The Grizzlies travel to Portland tonight to take on Damian Lillard’s Trailblazers. Can they build off of their stellar victory over the Toronto Raptors?
WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (27-20) at Portland Trailblazers (20-27)
WHERE: Moda Center – Portland, OR
WHEN: Friday, January 27, 2017 – 9:00 PM CT
HOW TO WATCH: Fox Sports Southeast
HOW TO LISTEN: 92.9 ESPN Memphis
BETTING ODDS: Portland (-2); O/U(207.5)
Portland Trailblazers: (20-27)
The Trailblazers are currently in 9th place in the Western Conference and come into tonight’s game off of a loss to the Houston Rockets. So far this season, the Trailblazers have had their struggles. They’re inconsistent and haven’t really found their rhythm so far this season.
In December, when Portland traveled to Memphis, they gave the Grizzlies all they could handle and took them right down to the wire. The Trailblazers fell short losing 88-86. C.J. McCollum was the leading scorer with 24 points and shooting 7-for-13.
Memphis Grizzlies: (27-20)
The Memphis Grizzlies come into tonight’s game following a victory over the Toronto Raptors. The Grizzlies look to build off of that sweet victory.
Gasol truly found his rhythm the other night, scoring 42 points against the Raptors. The last time these two teams met, Gasol also had a huge game. He scored 36 points, drained four threes and grabbed nine boards.
The Grizzlies need to come into tonight’s game ready to play. They can’t get down early if they want to win this game. They have a tendency to lose to bad teams, but they can easily win if they play they did gainst Toronto.
Prediction:
I fully expect the Grizzlies to win tonight. Gasol should have a huge game, after being named an All-Star reserve last night.
I also predict “Captain Clutch” Mike Conley to play a huge role in tonight’s game. He will definitely have his hands fully containing Damien Lillard, but Conley should play a huge role on the offensive end, especially after being snubbed from the All-Star team.
