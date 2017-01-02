Memphis Grizzlies: 2017 New Years Resolutions

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a very promising beginning to the NBA season. The Grizzlies will begin the new year with a record of 22-14 in what is essentially a four-way tie for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Considering that the Grizzlies lead the league in games lost to injury this season, it’s fair to say that they’ve overachieved so far.

While the Grizzlies have played well to begin the season, there are still areas that need improvement. So, let’s explore some ways the Grizzlies can improve upon in 2017.

1. Consistency

Coach Fizdale's New Years resolutions for the Grizzlies: "Consistency" — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) December 30, 2016

Head coach David Fizdale wants a bit more consistency out of his unit moving forward, and it’s hard to blame him.

Memphis has won games versus tough opponents like Golden State and Oklahoma City with immense effort and fundamental defense.

The Grizzlies have also lost games that should be easier wins versus teams like Orlando. A week before holding Russell Westbrook to zero assists in the Grizzlies’ first meeting with the Thunder, Memphis allowed Isaiah Thomas to score a career-high and complete a comeback in a home game they should’ve won. Improved effort and attention to detail in all facets of the game should lead to more wins in 2017.

2. Solve the back-up point guard issue

Andrew Harrison leads the 2016 rookie class in assists and steals and has become a favorite in coach Fizdale’s rotation. Harrison has proven to be a great defender and an impactful young asset for the Grizzlies.

However, the young guard has shot an abysmal 29.6% from the floor. Harrison has good shot mechanics, so I believe this percentage will trend upward in the remaining months of the season.

Even if this is true, it would benefit the Grizzlies to sign a veteran backup for the playoff run. It was clear that Toney Douglas was a much better player than Harrison during his short stint with the team, but there are no players the Grizzlies would cut to add him. A two-for-one trade that opens a roster spot is a possibility, but the Grizzlies have been absent from trade rumors so far this season. A player like Mario Chalmers is also a possibility to backup Conley, but this would be dependent on his health, and once again, opening a roster spot.

3. Full health

As mentioned earlier, the Grizzlies have continued to struggle with injuries. However, Chandler Parsons is back in the starting lineup after knee trouble. It’s now, hopefully, only a matter of time before Parsons regains his rhythm and form from his Dallas and Houston days.

Brandan Wright has also hinted that he’s close to a return to play following an ankle debridement. After being mentioned in a tweet about a possible return, Wright had this to say:

Wright will also need time to regain his pre-injury form, but doesn’t a completely healthy roster (besides Deyonta Davis) excite the hell out of you? While the healing is truly a process, the idea of a healthy roster heading into 2017 feels like a dream that could finally come true (*knocks on wood*). If healthy, I believe the Grizzlies can earn the third or fourth seed in the West.

This article originally appeared on