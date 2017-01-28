McCollum and Parsons Duel on Twitter

Once the Main Blazers Free Agency Target, Chandler Parsons Got Into a Twitter War with the Blazers and C.J. McCollum

The Grizzlies had a lot to be frustrated about after their loss to the Blazers. One player in particular seemed to not be in the mood for fun and games. Especially on Twitter.

It’s no secret that the Portland Trail Blazers twitter account has made a name for itself. They have been ranked one of the best twitter handles in the NBA for multiple seasons now and usually post something clever. The Portland tweet in question here involved a little bit of trolling.

After coming up second in the Parsons sweepstakes this past summer, the Blazers decided to highlight an air ball from last night’s game. “To be fair, the three point line is really, really far away the basket.” A little jab at the forward, who has had a disappointing year plagued with injuries after signing such a rich contract.

Parsons was quick to respond. “Good luck in the lottery show this year,” he said in retort. His defense jabbed at the Blazers’ disappointing season. It’s a worthy counter-punch.

Then, McCollum decided to enter the exchange not in the mood for games. Instead of the passive-aggressive jabs of the other two parties, McCollum went hilariously personal. “We hit the lottery by not signing you.” WHOA, SHOT’S FIRED.

Parsons responded with, “stop it. Technically, I hit the lottery.” Either he’s comparing the two clubs’ records again, thinking Memphis is the better situation. Or, and what I hope, he’s poking fun at himself because he got a 94 million dollar contract and hasn’t really done anything. You know, like a lottery winner.

Whatever happened, you could tell McCollum wasn’t having it. I’m sure the frustration of the media writing off the Blazer’s season has made everything a little tense in the locker room. All we can say, is that although Parsons got the last word, gotta applaud McCollum sticking up for the team. It’s a true sign of a journalism major right there.

