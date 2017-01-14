Maybe the Charlotte Hornets Aren’t Who We Thought They Were

Coming into the season, the Charlotte Hornets looked poised to be a top team in the Eastern Conference but they have looked more like pretenders instead of contenders.

There were high hopes surrounding the Charlotte Hornets heading into the 2016-17 NBA season but after 40 games, those expectations have waned a bit. While not many expected the team to compete for a championship, their 48-win season last year gave fans hope for another postseason appearance and a chance to advance past the first round of the playoffs. Now, most are just hoping that they can figure things out and get squeak into the playoffs.

With a 20-20 record and losing four straight (six of their last seven), a lot of fans have decided to hit the panic button on this team. While that is a fair response to a side in a complete downward spiral after a loss to the lowly Philadelphia 76ers, there is still time for them to turn things around. It won’t be easy and some tough roster decisions may need to be made but there is still another half season to figure it out.

Remember, Charlotte was only 23-25 on January 31st last season and they ended the year on a 25-9 stretch that had them finish tied for the third-best record in the East. Granted, that isn’t likely to happen again but it just shows that Steve Clifford is a coach that can get the best out of his teams. Fans will be hoping for a similar second half surge this season.

The Hornets’ struggles on the road have been the biggest disappointment so far this season. If they could find a way to win games away from home, Charlotte would be fairing a lot better than they currently are. They are only 8-13 on the road after starting the year 6-3 away from home.

Injuries, inconsistencies, and uncharacteristically poor defense has been at the forefront of the Hornets’ problems this season. Nicolas Batum, Cody Zeller, Marvin Williams, and Marco Belinelli have all missed multiple games at some point so far this season. They’ve had some statement wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Memphis Grizzlies but they also have bad losses against the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, the New Orleans Pelicans, and most recently the Sixers. They just haven’t had any sense of consistency against good and bad teams.

Not only that but their usually stout defense is the worst it’s been since Steve Clifford has arrived in Charlotte. While they are still in the top half of the league in terms of defensive rating (9th) and opponents points per game (13th), it isn’t up to par with what the team has been used to over the past few years.

Even with their multiple downfalls this season, there have been a few bright spots for the team. There have been enough positives for the Hornets for fans to believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Charlotte has what it takes to figure things out and get back to being a contending team.

Although, this could also just be the start of something much worse for them. There is the potential for this team to fall completely off and miss the playoffs but we are a long way from that kind of epic collapse.

While there is a mix of panic and promise for the future of the Hornets for this season and beyond, at some point, the record will reflect the actual play and talent level of the team. Because no matter how good a team could potentially be, ultimately, their record at the end of the season will be the tell all sign of how good they really were.

This is a veteran team with a great coach so it isn’t time to rule them down and out just yet. They are in a rough stretch but there is still time for the Charlotte Hornets to figure things out. It won’t be easy and moves will probably need to be made to strengthen their squad. Call me crazy but I still expect this team to win 40+ games, make the playoffs, and advance past the first round of the postseason.

