Mavericks to honor Romo at home finale (Apr 11, 2017)

If the game otherwise doesn’t mean anything, why not have some fun and honor a local fan favorite in the process?

The Dallas Mavericks are using their final home game of the season on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets to honor a player who has never before slipped on their uniform. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is getting his own special night in an arena where he has cheered on the Mavericks for years.

And speaking of that uniform, reports are that Romo is suiting up in official Mavs gear, sitting on the bench and probably will go through pregame warm-ups with his new teammates.

Romo isn’t expected to play, but the evening at American Airlines Center will include a celebration of his Cowboys’ career.

The Mavericks didn’t officially confirm the presence of CBS’s new lead NFL analyst until Monday, but the organization dropped enough hints and the reports were out all weekend.

Owner Mark Cuban quipped that he is signing a “pass-first point guard” for the home finale, and coach Rick Carlisle took it a stop further without mentioning Romo by name in a text message to local reporters.

“Along with Mark Cuban and the Mavs organization, I very much look forward to honoring one of Dallas’ all-time best athletes and people with a very special experience,” Carlisle wrote. “I can’t get into specific details at this time, but encourage fans to be in their seats when warmups begin.”

With that being the case, the Mavericks (32-48) and Nuggets (38-42) still have a game to play.

Both are headed to the lottery, but the Nuggets’ postseason fate was sealed Sunday with a 106-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Russell Westbrook’s 36-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“It was a tough loss,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I give (Westbrook) credit. He is a hell of a player and an MVP candidate.

“I really feel that we lost this game. Our turnovers in the fourth quarter, I think we had six turnovers for 10 points. Down the stretch we had a lack of poise, lack of execution, we picked up a technical foul. Everything that could go wrong went wrong.”

The Nuggets have made big strides this season.

Nikola Jokic is a leading candidate for Most Improved Player. Danilo Gallinari set a season high with 34 points on Sunday, and has averaged 25.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 54-percent shooting over the last five games. Emmanuel Mudiay has scored 10 or more points in three of his last five games.

Still, the Nuggets were in the Western Conference’s top eight for much of the season before fading down the stretch.

“It’s a tough way to go out,” Malone said. “Obviously our playoff hopes are no longer alive, but we have two more games and we have to go on the road and play the right way.”

The Mavericks did get back in the playoff chase after a miserable start, but are playing out the string by giving extended playing time to younger players such as Dwight Powell and Yogi Ferrell.

“We gave it a chance,” Dirk Nowitzki said. “We had a lot of injury problems with our veterans this year unfortunately that put us behind the eight-ball early. We never gave up, we always wanted to make the playoffs, we fought for it, and obviously once that train was gone it’s time for the younger guys to get some experience, get better, work on their game, and get some playing time under their belt.

“That’s what we’ve been doing lately and I think we’ve seen some nice improvements, we’ve seen some good halves, good quarters. Like I always say, it’s the hardest thing to learn in this league is consistency, bring it every night. It’s hard. You got good experience, good playing time and it’s a good time for them to get there right now.”