Mavericks Take Easy Win After Big First Half

The Dallas Mavericks took a 34-point lead into the 2nd half against the Los Angeles Lakers on their way to a big win.

After tough back to back losses against the Miami Heat and the Utah Jazz, the Dallas Mavericks came out with some conviction in today’s afternoon game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas proved they were ready right off the bat.

Despite continually falling between 13th and 15th in the Western Conference, Dallas continues to show that they are capable of more than they have provided so far this season. Tonight’s game was a very clear indication of that.

Although the Lakers are not considered a formidable opponent by any means in the current league, a win this big is hard to overlook. Los Angeles was without D’Angelo Russell but even he couldn’t have made a big enough difference to overcome the 50-point hole that LA fell into shortly before the end of the game.

The Mavericks ended up winning the game 122-73. Dallas was led in scoring by Justin Anderson with 19, Seth Curry with 14, and Dirk Nowitzki, Wesley Matthews, and Deron Williams with 13 apiece. Deron Williams led the way with 8 dimes and both Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith grabbed 6 boards.

Dallas also crushed Los Angeles on the boards, grabbing 49 to the Lakers 32. Dallas also finished the game with only 10 turnovers, an incredible feat for any team in an NBA game. Here are the highlight and lowlight of the game.

Highlight of the game:

Aside from the incredible team play for Dallas and having everyone that entered the game on the board and 7 players scoring in double-digits, a few things in particular stuck out.

First, Pudge Rodriguez was in the house. Pudge is a former player for the Texas Rangers and a member of the most recent Baseball Hall of Fame class from this year. Ivan Rodriguez played many incredible seasons with the Rangers and was very deserving of his induction into the Hall. The Mavs honored him at the game tonight.

Second, Deron Williams moved into the number 20 spot in All-Time Assists in NBA history after dishing 8 dimes tonight. D-Will has definitely been a source for some distaste from Mavs fans but he deserves recognition for that incredible achievement.

Lowlight of the Game:

Wesley Matthews left the game at half time with what is being called a hip strain. He did not return to the game but no news is out on the severity of the injury at this time. Wes scored 13 points in the first half and hit his first three 3-point attempts.

Harrison Barnes also had a rough night playing 27 minutes but failing to reach double-digit scoring for the first time this season. Normally the poster child for consistency, Barnes struggled from the floor, starting the game 1-10 before hitting his last two attempts. He finished with only 6 points.

The Dallas Mavericks will try to continue their recent hot streak on Wednesday January 25th as Dallas hosts the New York Knicks.

