Mavericks Seek Out Double-Digit Wins At the Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks will be playing the New Orleans Pelicans once again this evening and will look to snag a big win for the team. The Mavericks played against the Pelicans late last month and came away with a 91-81 win.

Both teams were suffering from some tough injuries when they met on November 27th, but those players are mostly back now for each team. Expect to see a tough battle with the Mavericks starting to peak and Anthony Davis still playing at the top of his game.

If I were coaching the Pelicans, I would do everything I can to make sure that Davis gets the best chance to succeed. With Dirk Nowitzki back and ready to play, but still on a minutes restriction, I imagine Dallas will put him at center once again. The Pelicans just might start off with a four guard lineup and Davis to force a tough matchup for Nowitzki.

Dirk has guarded forwards and guards before in games, especially when the big man for the other team is a major threat. It has worked with some success, but can also be dangerous. The only way to counteract that is for Dallas to go to Dirk all night.

As long as Dirk is on the court, the ball should go through his hands. Expect to see Anthony Davis trying to guard him for most of the game considering his excellent defensive skills. Don’t expect them to slow Dirk down any though, as Dirk has found ways to beat every good defender he has ever faced in the league.

Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews will also be crucial in this game, as well as Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell, both of which will be expected to guard Anthony Davis throughout the game.

The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans face-off tonight in New Orleans at 7:00pm CT. Keep up with us on Twitter for live game updates.

