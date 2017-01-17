Mavericks Look for First 3-Game Win Streak in Chicago

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves two weeks ago, but came back with a vengeance to win back to back games against them last week. Can Dallas keep the winning streak alive with a visit to the Bulls?

The Dallas Mavericks (13-27) seem to be the laughing stock of the NBA this season for the first time since the 1990’s. Mavs fans hate it, of course, but it certainly makes sense. Going from only missing the NBA playoffs once since the turn of the century, Dallas now looks like a team primed for a rebuild.

The team certainly does not agree with that as an option though. After starting the season horribly, the Mavs have had moments where they look like a real team that can compete with the better NBA teams. There is still a long road to recovery, but maybe Dallas is at least starting to turn onto that road.

After the Mavericks lost to the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves (the other two teams in the bottom three of the Western Conference), I thought assuredly that the Mavericks were headed downhill fast. Now, a week later, the Mavs got their vengeance and could be starting a bit of a run.

These last two wins were big for the Mavericks because they showed a little bit more of the Mavericks capabilities. This is quickly becoming a team effort instead of a star and his helpers. This team ball will suit Carlisle’s system much better than what has come prior to it.

Although I don’t want to jinx the Mavericks yet, it is hard to overlook the woes that the Western Conference has had as a whole. The fall of the Mavericks and the rise of the Jazz was seemingly all it would take to settle the playoff picture, but poor play by most of the West has opened the door for a new team to make their name this year.

The Mavericks are 3.5 games out of the playoffs and facing a Chicago Bulls team that they have already beaten this year. If the team ball continues for Dallas, they should be able to do well against Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, and the rest of the team. Keep an eye out for Dirk Nowitzki and Harrison Barnes to go to work tonight in a balanced attack.

The Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls match starts tonight at 7:00 CT. Dallas is looking for their 14th win, while Chicago is hoping to get back above .500.

This article originally appeared on