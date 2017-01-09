Mavericks at Timberwolves live stream: How to watch online

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-26) will host the Dallas Mavericks (11-26) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are three NBA games on tap for Monday, Jan. 9. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Dallas Mavericks (11-26) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-26). Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. FOX Sports North will have the telecast in the Twin Cities. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Dallas enters play at 11-26 on the year and in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks trail the San Antonio Spurs (30-7) by a whopping 19 games in the Southwest Division standings. Dallas has lost two in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 4-15 away from the American Airlines Center this season.

Minnesota enters play at 11-26 on the year and in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves trail the Utah Jazz (23-16) by 11 games in the Northwest Division standings. Minnesota has last four games in a row, has gone 3-7 in its last 10, and is 6-13 at the Target Center this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

TV Info: FSSW, FSN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Timberwolves will be laying 4.5 points at home to the visiting Mavericks. The associated moneylines for this game are Minnesota -190 and Dallas +170. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 196 points.

In a battle of the two worst teams in the Western Conference, this one could go either way. Being that Minnesota is the home team in this game, probably go with the Timberwolves in this one and swallow the 4.5 points.

