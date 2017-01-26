Mavericks at Thunder live stream: How to watch online

The Oklahoma City Thunder (27-19) will host the Dallas Mavericks (16-29) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

Tipoff from Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City will be at 8:00 p.m. ET. While there will be no local telecast in the Dallas and Oklahoma City media markets, the national broadcast will be on TNT. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

Dallas enters play at 16-29 on the year and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks trail the San Antonio Spurs (36-9) by a whopping 20 games in the Southwest Division standings. Dallas has won two games in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10 and 6-17 away from the American Airlines Center this season.

Oklahoma City play at 27-19 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Utah Jazz (29-18) by 1.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City has won two games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10 and 15-6 at Chesapeake Energy Arena this season.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Thunder will be laying seven points at home to the visiting Mavericks. The associated moneylines for this game are Oklahoma City -345 and Dallas +275. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 201 points.

The Thunder should wrangle the Mavericks in this nationally televised game. Not only is Oklahoma City better than Dallas, but getting this one at home for the Thunder should amplify their overall play. Oklahoma City wins and covers.

