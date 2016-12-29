Mavericks at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (12-23) will host the Dallas Mavericks (9-23) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are six NBA games on tap for Thursday, Dec. 29. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Dallas Mavericks (9-23) and the Los Angeles Lakers (12-23).

Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET. TNT will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime. No local broadcast tonight for this game.

Dallas enters play at 9-23 on the year and in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks trail the San Antonio Spurs (26-6) by a massive 17 games in the Southwest Division standings. Dallas has lost two straight games, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is a dreadful 3-14 away from the American Airlines Center this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 12-23 on the year and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (28-5) by a staggering 17 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles lost its most recent game to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, 102-100. The Lakers have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are 7-8 as the home team at the Staples Center.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Lakers will be laying 2.5 points at home to the visiting Mavericks. The associated moneylines for this game are Los Angeles -150 and Dallas +130. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 203.5 points.

Dallas is one of the worst teams in basketball. Los Angeles has cratered of late, but are still a tough out at home games in the Staples Center. The Mavericks’ road woes will continue with yet another defeat away from Dallas.

