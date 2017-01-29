Mason Plumlee and Evan Turner Coming Up Big for Blazers

Evan Turner and Mason Plumlee have both contributed to The Portland Trail Blazers three game winning streak.

The Blazers have found some life and have put together some good wins against Boston, the Lakers and most recently the Grizzles.

Yes, the big story this week has been C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard not making the All-Star team. While all that chatter has been going on, Mason Plumlee and Evan Turner have been some major key’s to this Blazers teams win streak.

Mason Plumlee Puttin’ In Work

In the last three games, Plumlee has put up three double-doubles. When he is on the court his offensive rating is 119, his defense rating is 100. He has been connecting with a lot more shots around the rim, and slowly improving his interior defense.

In summary the Blazers have been a lot better with him on the court.

BOSTON: 10 points,11 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 19 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals,1 block.

MEMPHIS. 13 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal.

In the win against the Grizzles , Mason recorded his 200th assist of the season. He and DeMarcus Cousins are the only two centers with 200 assists this year.

For the season ,he ranks 3rd on the team in scoring, 1st in rebounds , 2nd in assists, 1st in blocks, and 4th in steals. Plumlee has been stuffing the stat sheet all season. A lot of rumors surrendering the Blazers have been how they need to go after a big man. While all those rumors have been going on, Plumlee has been stating his case to continue being the Blazers center.

Evan Turner Finally Gets It Going

Evan Turner has gotten a lot of hate this year. After signing a big contract worth $70 million during the offseason, Turner hasn’t quite lived up to exceptions. He is putting up 9.4 PPG,3.9 RPG,3.4 APG, 42% FG,30% 3PT.

However, Turner has been playing better as of late, especially during this win streak. 10.3 PPG, 3 RPG, 5APG ,42% FG, 40% 3PT.

He is able to handle to ball as a 6’7″ point guard, which takes a lot of pressure off our guards. He loves to shoot the mid-range, and he is able to post up and can score around the paint. Turner can be the primary ball handler, while Lillard, McCollum, and Allen Crabbe can spot up for open shots. But what’s more important is that Turner has been a solid defender. The Blazers let Turner guard the opposing team’s best back-court player. This also gives McCollum and Lillard time to rest (and not have to play) on defense and use their energy on the offensive end.

During the last 3 games when Turner is on the court his offensive rating is 121, his defensive rating is 102.5.

BOSTON: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists,1 steal, 2 blocks.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS: 11 points,3 rebounds,3 assists, 1 steal.

MEMPHIS: 8 points, 8 assists 2 rebounds, 2-3 from 3.

Turner is finally finding his groove in Portland, his numbers are not great but his intangibles are helping the team. If he can keep improving on offense, keep his defense steady and help the Blazers keep winning… No reason why Turner could finally silence the haters.

