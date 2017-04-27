Marcus Smart: Shining In The Playoffs

Marcus Smart has been a difference maker for the Boston Celtics in their opening-round playoff series.

As the Boston Celtics have climbed from a 2-0 hole to a 3-2 lead over the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs, they have received contributions from across the board. Brad Stevens has changed up the starting lineup, swapping out Amir Johnson for Gerald Green.

However while Green is the starter, Marcus Smart is the reserve playing starter’s minutes this series.

Although Smart has come off the bench every game this series, he has averaged 31 minutes per game. Smart has brought defensive toughness along with Swiss army knife-like versatility to the court and is thriving under the brightest lights.

In Game 5, Smart scored eight points along with eight assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal. His plus/minus was plus-12, second on the team to Al Horford. In Game 4, Smart had five points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

Yet again his plus/minus was second on the team, to Isaiah Thomas this time.

The Celtics are a much better team with Smart on the court. While he may not score like Thomas, he fills up the box score on both ends of the floor.

For the series, Smart is averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting a respectable 35 percent from deep.

Smart’s defense has been valuable to the Celtics all season, bus his distribution allows Thomas to do what he does best, score. Smart also helps Horford, who struggles on the glass. Smart is valuable because he masks the shortcomings of the Celtics’ stars.

While he doesn’t start, Smart’s minutes per game reflect how valuable he is to the Celtics. Stevens recognizes this, which is why he gives Smart so many minutes and why most of his minutes come with the starters.

The most common lineup Smart has featured in this postseason is Thomas- Smart- Avery Bradley–Jae Crowder-Horford, the starters minus Smart.

Smart’s ability to seamlessly work in the offense without taking the ball away from Thomas is why he is able to play so many minutes alongside the starters.

Celtics fans need to recognize how much Smart means to this team, his versatility on the team is unparalleled. One could make the case to start Smart over Green, however Stevens values Green’s three-point stroke, the area lacking the most in Smart’s game.

If Smart is able to improve his three-point shot to about the 40 percent mark next season, he will be an even more valuable player.

