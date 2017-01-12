Marcus Smart is Becoming a Threat on Offense

Marcus Smart is becoming more than just a defensive specialist

Win or lose, succeed or fail, the past few match-ups have shined light on Marcus Smart. For most of his career, Smart has been nothing but a defensive bulldog for the Boston Celtics, until his latest performances.

As Smart continues to thrive on the defensive end, he has proven that defense is not the only aspect of his game. In three of his last five games, Smart has put up double figures while also landing a solid amount of three-pointers when, beforehand, he was known as the league’s worst 3PT shooter (no that isn’t an exaggeration he actually has been rated as the worst in the entire NBA).

Smart’s improvements have not gone unnoticed as he has been an invigorating member of the team.

Many had their doubts about Smart; however, he is proving that he is capable of being an all-around player.

Fortunately for the Celtics, Smart has done well filling in for the injured Avery Bradley in the starting lineup, proving to be very beneficial to the team. After his latest performances, Smart could see himself getting the start against certain teams, as well as officially being a sixth man of the year candidate for the Celtics.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens previously had referred to Smart as the “6th starter” for the team, which is very true seeing that he plays just as much as the rest of the starting lineup. Smart should hopefully continue to prove that he is on the verge of a breakout, which for the Celtics, is impeccable timing.

This defensive hound has proven to be one that can not only rip the ball from most players’ hands, but also land a contested three and consecutively draw the foul for a four-point-play.

Thankfully for the Celtics, yet another player has began to turn into not only a valuable asset, but a difference maker as well.

This article originally appeared on