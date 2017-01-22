On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Washington Wizards in dramatic fashion as forward Marcus Morris tipped home the winning basket at the buzzer — over his twin brother, Markieff!

It was especially sweet because Markieff blocked Marcus’ previous shot for the lead with 51 seconds left (it was called goal-tending, then overturned on review).

Marcus Morris finished with a team-high 25 points and 11 rebounds, plus 1 bragging rights over his twin until April 10 when the teams play again.