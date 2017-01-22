Pistons’ Marcus Morris tips in game-winner over twin brother at buzzer
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Washington Wizards in dramatic fashion as forward Marcus Morris tipped home the winning basket at the buzzer — over his twin brother, Markieff!
GAME. WINNER. #PistonsNow #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/xn9LsQYOHG
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 22, 2017
It was especially sweet because Markieff blocked Marcus’ previous shot for the lead with 51 seconds left (it was called goal-tending, then overturned on review).
Marcus Morris finished with a team-high 25 points and 11 rebounds, plus 1 bragging rights over his twin until April 10 when the teams play again.