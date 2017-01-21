Marcus Morris gets game-winning tip-in over brother Markieff Morris (Video)

Marcus Morris bailed out the Detroit Pistons with a little brother-on-brother crime, supplying the game-winning tip-in against the Washington Wizards Saturday.

When the Detroit Pistons coughed up a 16-point lead at home on Saturday, it felt like they deserved to lose the game.

Then again, it was nothing a little brother-on-brother crime couldn’t fix.

With the Pistons trailing by one on the game’s final possession, Pistons small/power forward Tobias Harris had his shot blocked in the corner by Otto Porter Jr. Harris was able to corral the rebound and took a short baseline jumper for the win, but it rimmed out.

Luckily, Marcus Morris was waiting quietly behind his twin brother, Markieff Morris, for the game-winning tip-in on the weak side. The ball bounced right into their vicinity and Morris used one hand to force the ball into the basket just before the clock expired.

Heartbreaking finish. The Wizards lost to the Pistons on this last second tip-in. #WizPistons pic.twitter.com/OjoWklInJV — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) January 22, 2017

The tap in from Mook gave the Pistons the 113-112 victory, improving Detroit to 21-24 on the season. The Pistons are still in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, but that win pulled them within 0.5 games of the eighth seed.

It was fitting that Morris supplied the game-winning bucket in a head-to-head against his twin, especially since he won their individual matchup, leading the Pistons with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pistons have questions to answer still, especially when it comes to the availability of point guard Reggie Jackson, but this win was a nice way to bounce back from all the recent trade rumors. They nearly gave up a double-digit lead, but Morris was able to bail them out nevertheless.

The Wizards, meanwhile, fell to 23-20 and sit in the fifth spot in the conference standings. They’ve been on a tear since their awful 3-9 start, climbing back into the playoff picture with a 20-11 spree after it looked like they were in for another miserably underwhelming season.

Markieff Morris finished with 19 points and nine boards in the loss.

This article originally appeared on