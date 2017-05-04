Washington forward Markieff Morris was moving around very well during the Wizards’ Game 2 loss to the Celtics. Normally that wouldn’t be surprising, but some had wondered if Morris would be healthy enough to play in the game after suffering an ugly ankle injury in Game 1.

Seeing him move easily got conspiracy theorists wondering if we weren’t actually watching Markieff Morris in Game 2, but rather his identical twin brother Marcus, who plays for the Detroit Pistons.

we really don't talk enough about how Marcus and Markieff Morris have 100% identical tattoos pic.twitter.com/djm48PGkJJ — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) May 3, 2017

Marcus addressed the rumors on Twitter in an attempt to end all the speculation.

I wouldn't play for another team unless I'm on that team. Smooth playing on a sprained ankle. I didn't expect anything less. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 4, 2017

The stories was funny though !!! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 4, 2017

The questions aren’t too surprising when you see how similar their games are and even their numbers. Both are bruising power forwards who like to step out and shoot the 3. Markieff averaged 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and shot 36 percent from deep for the Wizards this season while Marcus also averaged 14.0 points with 4.6 rebounds while hitting 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Markieff played 27 minutes on his bum ankle in Game 2 and finished with 16 points and six rebounds, but the Celtics won a thriller in overtime, 129-119 to take a 2-0 series lead.