Marc Gasol scores career-high to lift Grizzlies over Raptors

Behind the marvelous outing by All-Star hopeful Marc Gasol, the Memphis Grizzlies (27-20) outlast the Toronto Raptors (28-18) 101-99.

In 2007, Mike Miller set the Memphis Grizzlies’ franchise record for points (45) in a game. Ten years later, Marc Gasol almost shattered it. A late defensive stand by the Toronto Raptors front-court left him three points short. Little to complain about, though. He still finished with a career-high 42 points and helped the Grizz pull out a win. It was one of those nights for Gasol, and the team needed every bit of it.

Memphis Grizzlies 101 Toronto Raptors 99

Finally, a hot start

Within the first four minutes of the game, Marc Gasol had 16 points. Unusual? Yes, considering the Grizzlies have struggled getting started as of late. But Big Spain was on a mission, one that ended with broken records.

This performance couldn’t have come at a better time for the Grizzlies big man. The All-Star reserves are revealed today, and Marc is on the bubble. His performance in this game will make the coaches think long and hard about who to choose as All-Star reserves.

When asked about his performance tonight, the 7’1″ center kept it short and simple:

“The ball went in early, and the rim got a little bigger,” the 7-foot-1 center from Spain said. “And I just kept shooting.” – Marc Gasol

If the city of Memphis were to write a letter to Marc Gasol, it would most likely entail the words “Shoot,” “More” and “Often”, but that’s not how he operates. He’s unselfish, makes good decisions and does anything to help his team win. He accomplished his goal tonight, and here are few reasons why the Grizzlies outlasted the Raptors.

The Grizzlies seem to love getting into close games. Fans don’t like it, but apparently the team does.

Grizz game close in the 4th quarter because who cares about our blood pressure levels!!!! — Beale Street Bears (@BealeStBearsFS) January 26, 2017

Kyle Lowry started his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, and usually this city gives warm welcomes to returning players. However, Lowry became public enemy number one in a matter of seconds.

A four-point play to bring the game within two hurt, but the mid-range jumper to tie it with under a minute to play was unbearable. The Grizzlies were just up by 10 and blew a lead. Only in Memphis, right?

The good news is that Lowry couldn’t hit his circus shot at the buzzer.

A win is win no matter how you slice it, and it’s exactly what Memphis needed. Despite Derozan being out, this is a good win, especially with two starters out. Now the most repetitive question of this season: can we please establish some consistency?

Here are a few key points to take away

Vince Carter is officially 40. Happy Birthday to the future Hall-of-Famer!

Grizzlies played this game without: Chandler Parsons (knee); Jamychal Green (ankle); Troy Daniels (knee); and of course Brandan Wright (ankle)

Randolph scored 16 to help propel this Grizz squad when Gasol was on the bench

Memphis will travel to Portland for their matchup Friday for a six-game road trip. Let’s hope the Grizzlies can gain more ground in a thick playoff race.

