Marc Gasol: More than an All-Star

Marc Gasol was recently selected to participate in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game – the third of his career. He is playing the best basketball of his life, but is deserving on many levels.

It’s perfect, really.

The All-Star Game representative from Memphis’ heart and soul, the Grizzlies, is none other than the man who’s been there from the start.

Marc once told the media, “My first day [at Lausanne Collegiate], they would ask me what grade I’m in – and I couldn’t respond. What grade I’m in? I don’t know – I’m Marc. I play basketball. I’m from Barcelona. That’s it.”

See what I mean? Perfect.

Marc, once a chubby 6-foot-10 minority student at a local Memphis prep school, is now a THREE-TIME NBA All-Star for his hometown franchise.

He’s more than that, though. The seven-footer is appreciated for more than the 20+ points he’s averaging on a nightly basis. His local fandom stretches beyond his recent discovery of the three-point line, which has landed him among the league’s best shooters with a 40-percent success rate. Marc’s mid-range game is lethal, and his post moves are unstoppable.

He’s playing the best basketball of his entire life, but this isn’t about stats – but the cornerstone of this franchise getting the recognition he deserves.

Marc Gasol is “Memphis,” in more ways than one. Peel back the career-high averages, the buzzer beaters from 25-feet out, and you find the foundation is a Grit ’N’ Grind attitude with blue-collar work ethic.

He’s also a really great guy.

Big Spain is arguably one of the most likable, yet under-appreciated athletes in the entire NBA. Understandably so – the Grizzlies franchise as a whole receives the same treatment. Ask a media member how they feel about Gasol, and words of respect and endearment are guaranteed.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe spoke about him, saying “I’m not sure there’s a larger gap between the level of nationwide fan appreciation for a player and the level of appreciation from coaches/scouts/league executives for that player than the gap for Gasol. People inside the league adore this guy.”

It goes without saying that the primary reason for Marc’s under-appreciation resides in the shadow of his older brother, Pau – a former Memphian himself.

But here’s the difference: Marc stayed.

Nine years ago, when the Grizzlies traded Pau Gasol for a few draft picks and the rights to his younger brother, Marc felt an immediate sense of coming back home.

Years later, when his contract ended, he re-signed with Memphis – a decision what would solidify him as the face of the Grizzlies franchise, and also earn him the award for 2015 Memphian of the Year.

So far this season, Marc has made a statement to other centers in the NBA. The message? You can’t stop him.

Gasol’s brilliant style of play has led the Grizzlies to wins deemed impossible during an injury-plagued stretch. And his emergence as a three-point threat lifted the Grizzlies over the Clippers in last-second fashion.

This could go on for days, but you get the idea. Marc Gasol is an All-Star whether the rest of league believes it or not. Along with the help of Mike Conley, Tony Allen and Zach Randolph, the big-man has believed in Memphis, and Memphis is believing right back.

Perfect, right?

All-Star weekend will be hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana, kicking off Friday (Feb. 17) with the Rising Stars Skills Challenge, and ending Sunday night (Feb. 19) at 7pm central time with the 66th NBA All-Star Game.

