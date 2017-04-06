Man seeks new trial in death of Michael Jordan’s father

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) A man convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordan’s father more than 20 years ago in North Carolina is seeking a new trial, citing juror and law enforcement misconduct.

Media outlets report a judge heard arguments in the case of 42-year-old Daniel Andre Green, who’s serving a life sentence for the killing of James Jordan in Lumberton in 1993.

A Superior Court judge agreed Wednesday to accept some witness statements as potential evidence that Green should get a hearing on his request for a new trial. These include an affidavit from the jury foreman, who said she violated the trial judge’s orders by visiting the South Carolina site where Jordan’s body was discovered.

Green has denied killing the 57-year-old Jordan, saying he helped co-defendant Larry Demery dispose of the body.