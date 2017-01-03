Mailbag: Who should the Miami Heat draft?

Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.

The Miami Heat are poised to have a top-five pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, and it is loaded with some great talent–such as Washington’s Markelle Fultz, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball and Kentucky’s Malik Monk.

Who should the Heat take? Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) open up the mailbag to answer this question and more.

Read More: When does it make sense to trade Goran Dragic?

TIME STAMPS

1:00 Favorite players in the NBA Draft

8:00 Derrick Williams' opportunity

13:00 Is Hassan Whiteside a spacing issue?

20:00 Would Pat Riley prefer to trade for a star or draft one?

28:00 Paul Millsap trade rumors

Send mailbag questions and comments to LockedOnHeat@gmail.com. Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Email those too.

