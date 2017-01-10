Mailbag: Is Jimmy Butler, not Kawhi, a better comparison for Justise Winslow?

It’s time to turn the expectations for Justise Winslow down, the Miami Heat can’t build around Hassan Whiteside and more in this week’s mailbag.

I never thought a trip to Los Angeles could be so un-fun as it was for the Miami Heat this last weekend. They lost to the Lakers and Clippers by a combined THIRTY SEVEN points. Ech. Now they’re 1-3 so far on this six-game road trip, with unforgiving visits to see the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks up next.

Just come home already!

Oh, wait, the Heat suck at home, too. This has been a long season.

Anyway, here’s something new I’m doing. I’m taking the mailbag questions we get for the podcast and also answering them here, in written form, for those of you who prefer to read than listen. You’re a weird bunch, but I appreciate you anyway. Okay, on with the mailbag.

1. Everyone keeps comparing Justise Winslow to Kawhi Leonard, but those expectations are too high. Kawhi has turned into one of the league’s best shooters. The best case scenario for Winslow is someone like Jimmy Butler. He wasn’t a good shooter when he entered the league and isn’t the greatest shooter now, but he finds a way to score, whether in the mid-range game or getting to the paint. – Yusuf Kiggundu

Try to remember what was happening in 2015 when the Heat drafted Justise Winslow. Kawhi had just won his first Defensive Player of the Year award and was a year removed from winning NBA Finals MVP (against the Heat). Everyone wanted a Kawhi! Justise Winslow was the closest thing to him, and so the comparisons began.

That said, I’m with you, Yusuf. Pat Riley, after drafting Winslow, actually said he reminds him more of Draymond Green. I like that comparison defensively. Both have tremendous instincts, crazy strength for their size and Winslow has the potential to be every bit as good as Green on that end, if not better.

On offense, I like your Jimmy Butler comparison. Butler, DeMar DeRozan. Any of those guys that have largely denied the three-point line in favor of getting the rim and mid-range buckets. Hell, that’s what Dwyane Wade did his entire career and he’s going into the hall of fame. Winslow has more kinks to work out than those guys, but he can get to the rim.

Keep in mind, though, that Winslow has been asked to do a lot right out of the gate. Rather than simply work on attacking the paint or making three’s, he’s also asked to facilitate on offense and guard the opponent’s best player.

Now, unfortunately, he’s out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. In any case, let’s bring the expectations down and let Winslow be Winslow. He’s a unique talent and we should treat him as such.

2. Dion Waiters is a cancer… constant and-1 calls and staring down the refs… obvious dirty plays that diminishes credibility (grabbing Chris Paul’s shorts, his hit on J.J. Redick)…Wtf – Mark Ambatali

Not to mention his tendency to miss every shot he takes at the rim. But, hey, that’s Dion! He’s still on a good contract, a one-year flyer that made sense at the time seeing how the team just lost Wade.

On his best nights he can create for others—something the Heat sorely need. On his worst nights, well, I could see why you would say this, Mark.

I would like to see him come off the bench as the backup point guard next to Tyler Johnson and James Johnson. I think that fit could work.

3. Why were Heat fans so in favor of re-signing Hassan Whiteside in the summer? It’s a lot of money for someone who can’t lead a franchise and is the third best player on a good team. – @jabz_gbosa

What was the alternative, let him walk for nothing? The Heat weren’t going to sign him for anything less than what they gave him—not with Dallas and Portland trying to steal him away. The Heat have learned a lot about Whiteside this season, namely what you just said. You can’t build around him. He’s too reluctant a passer and doesn’t make teammates better. They paid the price to learn that lesson but, look at this way, now the Heat have an asset they could possibly deal. Or maybe, juuuuuust maybe, he does end up being the third-best player on a good Heat team.

4. Who should the Heat draft if they can’t get Markelle Fultz? – Tyler Thomas

UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball’s name has been bouncing around lately, what with Goran Dragic and Josh Richardson seeing one of his games during the Heat’s recent trip to L.A. and Pat Riley attending UCLA’s game against Stanford.

Ball is a unique talent. He’s got great passing instincts, is leading the No. 4 team in the nation (at the time of writing this) and is shooting 43 percent from three-point range on nearly six attempts per game. Not to mention his name is perfect for great hashtags. #BallOut, #BallingOut, #LongBall, #3Ball, #HaveABall, #BallsOut. Okay… I’ll keep thinking on that.

The Heat like him. A lot. I wouldn’t be surprised if Riley’s draft board reads like this: 1. Fultz; 2. Ball; Trade the pick.*

*Technically the Heat would have to select a player with the pick, and then trade him. Thanks Ted Stepien.

5. The Hawks are trying to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. for 2nd round picks. – Charles Miller

I love this question because it’s not even a question. You’ve got Chutzpah, Chuck. Anyway, I get what you’re saying. The Heat should trade for him. One problem: Miami doesn’t have any second round picks.

If the Hawks want to unload him because he’s on an expiring deal, they’ll get much better offers from basically any other team. Hardaway Jr. is a restricted free agent, though, so the Heat could put an offer in this summer.

But the Heat want a Star, not role players, and someone else will overpay for him. As cool as it would be to have another Tim Hardaway strut through AmericanAirlines Arena, though, I don’t see it happening.

