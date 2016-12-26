Magic Wands: Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies 20-12 Orlado Magic 14-18

Time/TV: 7 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Grizzlies by 3

Tickets: $19-$1,290 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Grizzlies 95, Magic 94 in Memphis on Dec. 1; Tonight in Orlando

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Memphis 95.4 99.9 99.7 46.7 24.2 14.0 28.4 Orlando 97.6 99.9 104.5 48.5 21.4 13.0 24.7





1) Evan Fournier is officially questionable for tonight’s game as he recovers from the heel bruise that kept him out of Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

2) The Orlando Magic are working to break a cycle of inconsistency that has them playing .500 basketball but failing to make a move, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes. Despite this inconsistency, the Magic have shown a penchant for bouncing back after tough losses. They never stay down for too long.

3) Both the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies have shown an ability to bounce back from adversity — the Grizzlies from injury and the Magic from their own inconsistency.

4) The Memphis Grizzlies have their frontcourt rotation intact with Chandler Parsons’ return to the lineup, and now they hope to build back some defensive consistency, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal writes.

5) Our Ricky Scricca explains how a different set could unleash the most from Evan Fournier.

6) Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale is showing his worth, even in his first season as a head coach, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal writes.

7) Aaron Goldstone of Orlando Pinstriped Post recaps Rob Hennigan’s 2016 and the ups and downs it contained.

8) The Orlando Magic are hoping to atone for a December loss to the Memphis Grizzlies that saw them give the game away late.

9) I opened up the Orlando Magic Daily Mailbag to answer your questions on the Magic’s offense, Mario Hezonja and more!

10) Chad Ford of ESPN has a new Big Board as the NBA Draft comes into some focus with conference play starting this week.

11) There are a few trade rumors floating out there as the Orlando Magic are reportedly in some discussions with a few teams.

