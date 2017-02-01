Magic Wands: Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers 25-22 Orlando Magic 19-31

Season Series: Pacers 88, Magic 69 in Indianapolis on Nov. 14; Pacers 117, Magic 104 in Indianapolis on Jan. 1; Tonight in Orlando; April 8 in Orlando

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Indiana 99.7 105.1 105.8 51.4 19.6 14.1 26.9 Orlando 98.3 101.1 107.0 49.3 21.6 13.3 23.3





1) Evan Fournier’s return is a welcome sight for the Orlando Magic.

2) A lack of opportunity has stunted Mario Hezonja’s growth, our Muhammed Jumani writes.

3) Our Spencer Henderson worries the Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon project is going wrong.

4) The Orlando Magic are trying to atone for their low-energy losses to the Indiana Pacers earlier this season, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

5) The Serge Ibaka rumors are the latest sign of a failed rebuild for the Orlando Magic, David Whitley of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

6) Paul George is on fire and not many are going to be able to stop him, William Furr of 8 Points, 9 Seconds writes. C. Cooper of Indy Cornrows breaks down what made George’s January so special. The Orlando Magic will have their hands full tonight.

7) As the Indiana Pacers look for more wing shooting, C.J. Miles gets the nod as starter. . . for now, Jordan J. Wilson of the Indianapolis Star write.

8) Alex Eddy of Sir Charles in Charge tries to figure out how the Orlando Magic ended up in this mess.

9) Tom West of FanRag Sports looks at whether the Toronto Raptors can put together a package to acquire Serge Ibaka.

10) Our Ricky Scricca looks at how the Orlando Magic get involved in potential big deals around the NBA.

11) The NBA determined Nikola Vucevic did not travel late in Monday’s loss. The violation led directly to Andrew Wiggins’ game-tying basket to force overtime.

12) Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III is going to enter the Slam Dunk Contest, it appears.

13) Anfernee Hardaway told Michael Lee of the Vertical he can relate to Russell Westbrook and the trials he is going through as the lone star of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

14) Former Orlando Magic players Rashard Lewis and Jason Williams are joining forces again to captain a team in the Big3 3-on-3 retired players league.

