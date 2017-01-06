Magic Wands: Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets 28-9 Orlando Magic 16-21

Time/TV: 7 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Rockets by 5.5

Tickets: $45-$491 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Tonight in Orlando; Feb. 7 in Houston

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Houston 101.0 112.5 105.2 55.6 26.0 15.4 27.7 Orlando 97.5 101.0 105.8 49.2 21.5 13.0 23.2





1) The Orlando Magic’s defense has struggled of late, so here comes the unique Houston Rockets to test them, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes. The Magic are steeling themselves for this offensive onslaught, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

2) The Houston Rockets survived a late charge from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Russell Westbrook, winning on a pair of free throws from Nene off a James Harden pass.

3) James Harden showed why he was the early favorite for MVP in the win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Darren Yuvan of The Dream Shake writes.

4) Mario Hezonja is fighting for his opportunity even when there is very little chance to show what he can do on the court and in practice.

5) The Orlando Magic’s defense continued its odd slippage Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, Zach Oliver of Orlando Pinstriped Post notes. They have given up at least 100 points in 15 of the past 16 games.

6) The trade rumors are heating up around the NBA. Our Ricky Scricca looks at the wings who might be available on the trade market.

7) The Orlando Magic are trying to keep an even keel and grow some consistency through their demeanor as they struggle for it on the court.

8) Patrick Beverley played through a sprained wrist in Thursday’s game, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle writes.

9) Frustration boiled over for the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. But they must look at themselves to fix the problems.

10) The Orlando Magic’s upcoming West Coast road trip could make or break their season, Zach Oliver of Orlando Pinstriped Post writes.

11) The Space City Scoop crew answer three big questions about the Houston Rockets.

