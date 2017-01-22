Magic Wands: Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors 37-6 Orlando Magic 18-27

Time/TV: 12 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Warriors by 12.5

Tickets: $89-$9,632 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Today in Orlando; March 16 in Oakland

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Golden State 103.1 113.6 101.1 56.9 22.3 14.7 27.0 Orlando 98.2 101.2 106.3 49.3 21.9 13.3 23.4





1) Frank Vogel would not commit to a starting lineup after going with C.J. Watson in Friday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Brian Schmitz of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

2) Big third quarters are powering the Golden State Warriors, Conner Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes.

3) The Orlando Magic keep giving fans a small reason to believe, Cory Hutson of Orlando Pinstriped Post writes.

4) Josh Cohen of OrlandoMagic.com breaks down Aaron Gordon’s defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

5) The Golden State Warriors have a motley crew of big men who are filling in the role for a team known for going small, Anthony Slater of The San Jose Mercury News writes.

6) Carlos Murillo of Blue Man Hoop talks about the strong women behind the Golden State Warriors on the day of the Women’s March on Washington.

7) Jeff Green proved to be the catalyst for the Orlando Magic in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

8) The Golden State Warriors passed a big test this week with wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, Carlos Murillo of Blue Man Hoop.

9) Derek Tahara of Blue Man Hoop breaks down Klay Thompson’s All-Star case.

10) The Orlando Magic are not backing down from the challenge of playing the Golden State Warriors, Brian Schmitz of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

11) Patrick McCaw went on a little run and turned some heads against the Houston Rockets, Carlos Murillo of Blue Man Hoop writes.

12) Playing better at home is a big priority for the Orlando Magic in the second half of the season, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

13) The Orlando Magic reportedly made a big push to acquire Goran Dragic from the Miami Heat.

14) The Orlando Magic are expected to call up Anthony Brown from the Erie BayHawks.

This article originally appeared on