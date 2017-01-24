Magic Wands: Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls 22-23 Orlando Magic 18-28

Time/TV: 7 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Bulls by 2.5

Tickets: $60-$876 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Bulls 112, Magic 80 in Chicago on Nov. 7; Tonight in Orlando; March 8 in Orlando; April 10 in Chicago

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Chicago 96.9 103.8 104.7 47.1 29.5 14.0 28.1 Orlando 98.3 101.1 106.4 49.2 21.9 13.2 23.3





1) Orlando Magic general manager Rob Hennigan spoke with Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, expressing frustration and disappointment with the season so far. He also discussed the external and internal improvements the team needs to make.

2) Dwyane Wade is not trying to think too hard about his future, but it is clear he may not stay much longer if the team does not improve, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune writes.

3) Our Jake Walker argues the Orlando Magic should consider standing pat at the trade deadline and reinvesting in their young core.

4) D.J. Augustin is questionable tonight after spraining his ankle in a freak injury Sunday.

5) Fred Hoiberg’s rotation changes are an indictment of the Chicago Bulls’ poor drafting, Tyler Pleiss of Blog A Bull writes.

6) Michael Whitlow of Pippen Ain’t Easy wishes the Chicago Bulls the best of luck in trading Nikola Mirotic and Rajon Rondo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not likely a team to get into the Rondo market, Blog A Bull writes.

7) Our Sean Guest writes the Orlando Magic should explore more smaller lineups.

8) A recent loss to the Atlanta Hawks has Daniel Coughlin of Pippen Ain’t Easy wondering about the Chicago Bulls’ playoff prospects.

9) The Ringer names its Midseason NBA Awards.

10) Anfernee Hardaway had his big magic moment Friday when he was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame, Ed Easton, Jr. of Hoops Habit writes.

11) The 3-pointer is completely changing how the NBA game is played, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

12) On today’s Step Back Day-to-Day Podcast, Jason Mann and Ian Levy discuss whether the NBA needs to speed up the end of games.

This article originally appeared on