Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors

Orlando Magic 18-30 Toronto Raptors 29-18

Time/TV: 6 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Raptors by 9.5

Tickets: $45-$88.5k on SeatGeek

Season Series: Raptors 109, Magic 79 in Orlando on Dec. 18; Tonight in Toronto; Feb. 3 in Orlando; March 27 in Toronto

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 98.3 100.8 106.9 49.2 21.7 13.3 23.2 Toronto 98.0 111.8 105.6 51.8 25.1 12.2 29.9





1) Evan Fournier returned to practice Saturday and could be available for the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

2) Bismack Biyombo does not know what to expect in his first game back in Toronto, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes. Biyombo is all business as he returns to Toronto, Laura Armstrong of the Toronto Star writes.

3) Lucas Nogueira has done a good job filling Bismack Biyombo’s shoes, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun writes. Nogueira has emerged as a quality backup center, Ti Windisch of Hoops Habit writes.

4) The Orlando Magic’s long-term future is in some doubt as they approach the trade deadline, Alvaro Grullon writes.

5) Adam Joseph of 16 Wins A Ring says it is time for the Orlando Magic to blow it up.

6) Ads on jerseys are more than just a skin-deep relationship, Morgan Campbell of the Toronto Star reports.

7) It is not just fans, the Orlando Magic still debate where Aaron Gordon belongs too.

8) The Orlando Magic are reportedly looking for some scoring on the trade market.

9) I previewed tonight’s game with Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic.

10) The Toronto Raptors are hunting for a big man and Brian Boake of Raptors Rapture sniffs out a possible Jusuf Nurkic deal with the Denver Nuggets.

11) Jared Sullinger requested a rehab assignment in the D-League, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

12) It will not affect any Orlando Magic players directly, but the NBA is seeking guidance from the state department following the executive order banning travel from citizens of seven countries, including Sudan.

13) Matt Moore of CBS Sports writes 10 awesome things about the 2017 season.

