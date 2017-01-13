Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers

Orlando Magic 16-24 Portland Trail Blazers 18-23

Time/TV: 10 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Trail Blazers by 7

Tickets: $15-$526 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Tonight in Portland; Feb. 23 in Orlando

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 97.7 100.5 105.8 48.8 22.0 13.2 23.1 Portland 99.8 107.3 108.9 52.2 21.7 13.7 27.6





1) The Orlando Magic will change up their rotations starting with tonight’s game. That will afford Mario Hezonja with his long-awaited opportunity to rejoin the rotation, our Muhammed Jumani writes.

2) Aaron Gordon turned to his mindfulness training, and an app he helps promote, to rebound from an 0-for performance Sunday in Los Angeles, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

3) Our Ricky Scricca looks at five players the Orlando Magic should target as the trade deadline approaches. One of those players, the Magic reportedly have already inquired about.

4) Cory Hutson of Orlando Pinstriped Post breaks down the Orlando Magic’s needs heading into the trade deadline from a statistical perspective.

5) The next move for the Orlando Magic could very well set the team’s short-term future for several years.

6) Zach Lowe of ESPN.com loves C.J. McCollum’s pull-up jumper on his 10 things column this week.

7) Ball Don’t Lie discusses the biggest disappointments of the NBA season so far, including the Portland Trail Blazers.

8) I hopped on with Locked On NBA to give my mid-season review for the Orlando Magic. Listen to the rest of the Eastern Conference too.

9) Nikola Vucevic is one of the 10 players available in the trade market who could help a Playoff team, Gerald Bourguet of Hoops Habit writes.

10) Former Orlando Magic coach Matt Guokas joined the Spirit of the Champion Podcast to talk about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

11) Blake Holmes of Nugg Love suggests the Denver Nuggets chase after D.J. Augustin again. They might need to work on their offer if they want to sneak Aaron Gordon into the deal though.

12) The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned rookie guard Tim Quarterman to the D-League’s Windy City Bulls, Mike Richman of The Oregonian writes.

13) Ty Delbridge of Rip City Project says the Portland Trail Blazers should target A.J. Hammons to help solve their post-man woes.

14) In the latest Blazers Edge Mailbag, Dave Deckard answers the question of whether DeMarcus Cousins is still an attractive trade piece.

