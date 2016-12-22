Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

Orlando Magic 13-17 New York Knicks 15-13

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Knicks by 4

Tickets: $74-$5,070 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Tonight in New York; Jan. 2 in New York; March 1 in Orlando; March 6 in Orlando

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 97.3 100.0 105.1 48.3 21.4 12.9 25.3 New York 99.6 104.5 108.1 49.7 25.8 13.8 24.1





1) The Orlando Magic are puzzled by their strange road/home split, Brian Schmitz of the Orlando Sentinel reports. The Magic are the only team with a .500-or-better record on the road and a sub-.500 record at home.

2) Elfrid Payton’s raw numbers do not look any better than last year. But even coming off the bench, he has a hidden value that makes the Orlando Magic better.

3) The Orlando Magic are hoping to stave off any mini losing streaks, always cognizant of losing streaks snowballing as they did last year, Brian Schmitz of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

4) Carmelo Anthony told Fred Kerber of the New York Post he believes playing in the Olympics helped strengthen him and prevent injury early on for the New York Knicks this season.

5) The Orlando Magic Daily staff got together to discuss their Christmas wish lists for the Orlando Magic this holiday season.

6) Joakim Noah started looking like Joakim Noah in Tuesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers. Something long awaited after a slow start, Scott Cacciola of the New York Times writes.

7) Derrick Rose wants to reward New York Knicks fans, Al Iannozzone of Newsday writes. The New York Knicks are firmly talking about the Playoffs now, Maxwell Ogden of Daily Knicks writes. He knows winning is the way to do that, Ian Begley of ESPN New York writes.

8) The New York Knicks’ big three players are starting to gel, Fred Kerber of the New York Post writes.

9) Tracy McGrady is among the first-time nominees for the Hall of Fame class of 2017.

10) Bill Simmons of the Ringer breaks down Kristaps Porzingis’ unicorn bona fides. Andrew Sharp of Sports Illustrated includes Porzingis in his unicorn power rankings.

11) Kristaps Porzingis will benefit from the new CBA, Maxwell Ogden of Daily Knicks explains how.

12) Maxwell Ogden of Daily Knicks breaks down the keys to defeating the Orlando Magic tonight.

13) Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl ripped into Carmelo Anthony in an upcoming book.

14) I joined the 3-Guard Rotation Podcast to discuss the Orlando Magic and what comes next in their rebuild.

15) The Orlando Magic expect a tough test when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

16) Westchester Knicks prospect Chasson Randle might be working his way toward a call-up, Chris Priczak of Daily Knicks writes.

