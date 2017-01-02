Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

Orlando Magic 15-20 New York Knicks 16-17

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Knicks by 3.5

Tickets: $107-$1,446 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Knicks 106, Magic 95 in New York City on Dec. 22; Tonight in New York City; March 1 in Orlando; March 6 in Orlando

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 97.5 100.7 105.6 48.9 21.3 12.9 23.7 New York 100.0 104.1 107.6 49.1 26.4 13.8 24.0

1) The defense for the Orlando Magic struggled once again as they fell to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Indianapolis. It felt like more of the same for the Magic this year.

2) The Orlando Magic’s defense broke down at the point guard position Sunday. As it has on several points this season.

3) One scout tells Marc Berman of the New York Post the New York Knicks are overextending Kristaps Porzingis and it is “worrisome.” Maxwell Ogden looks at whether the Knicks are overusing Porzingis.

4) The Orlando Magic should remain patient as they approach the trade market. For now.

5) Jeff Hornacek’s New Years’ resolution for the New York Knicks is to play with the kind of effort and energy they played in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, he tells Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

6) Joakim Noah played his best defensive game as a New York Knicks recently in Atlanta, Zach Diluzio of Posting and Toasting writes.

7) Maxwell Ogden of Daily Knicks breaks down some realistic New York Knicks trade targets. And five reasons the Knicks should pursue Paul Millsap. And Jrue Holiday may be back on the radar too.

8) Maxwell Ogden of Daily Knicks lists five keys to defeating the Orlando Magic.

9) Myles Turner made the Orlando Magic regret passing on him with a strong game Sunday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

10) Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy spoke about his decision to speak out politically and why he feels it is important to him with Nubyjas Wilborn of The Sporting News.

11) With the calendar turning to 2017, we review the top 10 games of 2016.

