Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans

Orlando Magic 17-26 New Orleans Pelicans 16-26

Time/TV: 8 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Pelicans by 5

Tickets: $2-$90 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Magic 89, Pelicans 82 in New Orleans on Nov. 16; Tonight in New Orleans

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 98.1 101.1 106.2 49.2 21.9 13.3 23.4 New Orleans 99.9 101.1 103.3 49.1 18.0 12.7 25.8



1) Our Ryan Doyle names Serge Ibaka as the team’s first-half MVP. And our Jake Walker names Evan Fournier the MVP for the season’s second quarter.

2) Sekou Smith of NBA.com is not pulling any punches in grading the Orlando Magic at the midpoint of the season.

3) The Orlando Magic know this finale to the road trip is important to their fading Playoff hopes, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

4) Bismack Biyombo did not practice with the team Tuesday but is expected to play Wednesday.

5) Nikola Vuceivc holds a special responsibility for the Orlando Magic as its longest tenured player.

6) Will Ogburn of Orlando Pinstriped Post looks at what has hindered Aaron Gordon’s development.

7) Whatever Bismack Biyombo’s health status, it is clear the Orlando Magic need a bit of a reset with him. And his coming off the bench may put him in a role to succeed. The Orlando Magic will need Bismack Biyombo’s constant energy, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

8) This iteration of the New Orleans Pelicans is running out of time to forge an identity, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com writes.

9) On the latest episode of the Orlando Magic Daily Podcast, Chris Barnewall and I discuss how the Magic got to this point in their rebuild.

10) The New Orleans Pelicans’ problem is an offense incapable of sustaining through crunch time, Oleh Kosel of The Bird Writes writes.

11) Brandon Anderson of 16 Wins A Rings discusses his mid-season watchability rankings.

12) The Orlando Magic dropped into the bottom five of Brad Rowland’s Power Rankings for DIME. You can see where the Magic fall in power rankings around the Web in this week’s power rankings roundup.

This article originally appeared on