Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves

Orlando Magic 19-30 Minnesota Timberwolves 18-29

Time/TV: 8 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Timberwolves by 8.5

Tickets: $14-$351 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Timberwolves 123, Magic 107 in Orlando on Nov. 9; Tonight in Minneapolis

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 98.3 101.1 107.0 49.4 21.6 13.3 23.4 Minnesota 97.1 106.6 107.3 50.9 27.1 15.1 28.7





1) It was a rough Saturday for the Orlando Magic and they responded, snapping a three-game losing streak in a win over the Toronto Raptors. Jeff Green said a key to the game was how the Orlando Magic played together. D.J. Augustin said the Magic were desperate for the win.

2) Nikola Vucevic helped the Orlando Magic find their way as they withstood the Toronto Raptors. Vucevic said the Magic need to keep this play up after the game.

3) The Orlando Magic are reportedly becoming more determined to trade Serge Ibaka ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Sean Deveney of Sporting News writes.

4) Karl-Anthony Towns is working on adding a left hook to his post game, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune writes.

5) The Orlando Magic are using Serge Ibaka to fill a 3-point gap with Jodie Meeks and Evan Fournier out.

6) Zach LaVine has emerged from a shooting slump with renewed confidence for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press writes.

7) Senegalese and Muslim Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng was choosing his words carefully when asked about the controversial immigration executive order signed Friday.

8) The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to continue their strong run of play of late, Ben Beecken of Dunking with Wolves writes in his preview. The Timberwolves have indeed improved as the season has gone on, Josh Clement of Canis Hoopus writes.

9) With the Chicago Bulls in disarray, Michael Rand of the Minneapolis Star Tribune wonders if the Minnesota Timberwolves should chase Jimmy Butler.

10) Our Ricky Scricca looks at which Orlando Magic greats might be next to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame.

