Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at LA Clippers

Orlando Magic 16-23 LA Clippers 26-14

Time/TV: 10:30 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Clippers by 10

Tickets: $3-$978 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Clippers 113, Magic 108 in Orlando on Dec. 14; Tonight in Los Angeles

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 97.6 100.8 105.8 48.9 22.3 13.2 23.2 LA Clippers 98.5 108.8 103.5 52.6 22.1 13.3 31.2





1) Chris Paul and Elfrid Payton have a growing relationship forged from Payton’s early days working out with Paul, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

2) A sore shoulder kept Serge Ibaka from practicing with the Orlando Magic the last two days in Los Angeles, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He is questionable for tonight’s game.

3) With the season’s midpoint quickly coming on the horizon, our Ricky Scricca reviews four things we learned about the Orlando Magic.

4) The Orlando Magic’s rebuild is at a crossroads as they near the midpoint of the season, Zach Palmer writes.

5) Coach Frank Vogel said the team has to continue to believe in itself as it hits this critical juncture in the season, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

6) DeAndre Jordan says Kevin Garnett’s presence in LA Clippers practices had increased the intensity in his individual workouts, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register writes.

7) Frank Vogel is preaching a culture of togetherness. And they will need that to resolve their issues and save this season.

8) Aaron Gordon has proven himself a defensive 3, but his growth on offense is still slow, Kurt Helin of Pro Basketball Talk writes.

9) Austin Rivers has had a wild ride to and through the NBA — starting in his days at Winter Park High School. Andrew Miller of Clipperholic chronicles the journey.

10) Jason Mann and Kevin Ferrigan review Eastern Conference expectations and realities in the latest Step Back podcast.

11) Five years after undergoing open heart surgery, Jeff Green is thankful for every moment he has on the court, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

12) The Orlando Magic need to rebuild their momentum and defensive identity if they want to get back on track, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

13) Lucas Hann of Clips Nation looks back at the Jeff Green acquisition on the latest episode of Locked On Clippers.

14) Our Joe Buckley writes the Orlando Magic still appear to have a veteran problem.

15) Robert Flom of Clips Nation looks at the good and the bad during the LA Clippers’ four-game win streak.

16) Coach Frank Vogel said last week the Orlando Magic need to do a better job seeking and selling contact to get to the foul line more.

17) Jonathan Hu of Clips Nation wonders if it is time for the LA Clippers to recall Diamond Stone from the D-League.

18) Nikola Vucevic is considering applying for American citizenship, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

