Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets

Orlando Magic 17-25 Denver Nuggets 15-23

Time/TV: 5 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Nuggets by 5

Tickets: $20-$219 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Nuggets 121, Magic 113 in Orlando on Dec. 10; Tonight in Denver

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 98.0 100.9 105.8 49.1 21.9 13.2 23.5 Denver 100.7 106.6 110.1 51.0 28.2 15.2 29.2





1) It may be a big hit to the current team, but our Ricky Scricca explains why the Orlando Magic must consider trading Serge Ibaka as the trade deadline approaches.

2) The Orlando Magic Daily staff got together to discuss the first half of the Orlando Magic season. There are also a few podcasts discussing the Magic at the midpoint.

3) Elfrid Payton is playing with supreme confidence, but the team’s losing streak still eats at him, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

4) The Orlando Magic’s bench needs Bismack Biyombo to provide energy if it is going to succeed, especially without Evan Fournier, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

5) Grant Hill played some pool with Serge Ibaka on the latest episode of NBA Inside Stuff.

6) The proximity of the Playoffs can be a siren call to big mistakes, Gordon Gross of Denver Stiffs writes.

7) The Denver Nuggets are trying to replicate their best performance of the season after blowing out the Indiana Pacers in London, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post writes.

8) The Orlando Magic are trying to work to avoid fouling 3-point shooters, a nasty habit the team has developed, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

9) Matthew Huff of Nugg Love asks what is holding the Denver Nuggets back?

10) Matthew Huff of Nugg Love says Malik Beasley needs to get some playing time.

11) The Orlando Magic are No. 19 in Matt Moore’s Power Rankings for CBS at the midpoint of the season. Progress?

12) Michael Malone discussed the Denver Nuggets’ defense after a strong performance in London.

13) Thursday marked the first game where Nikola Jokic did not wear a brace over a sprained left wrist, Christopher Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

This article originally appeared on