Magic Rumors: Team Looking To Deal Nikola Vucevic, Elfrid Payton

Orlando Magic Rumors: 2016-17 has been a disappointment for the Magic thus far and they are looking to shake things up by trying to trade Nikola Vucevic and or Elfrid Payton.

Orlando Magic rumors are beginning to circulate with the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. This was expected to be a season that the Magic take a step forward. They added veterans to supplement their younger players hoping to catapult themselves into the postseason picture.

Add in a new coach in Frank Vogel and things were looking up.

We are more than a quarter of the way through the NBA season, approaching the end of 2016 and things have not gone as planned in Orlando. The Magic currently have a record of 14-18 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

As a result, the Magic are looking to shake things up and try reversing their fortunes.

Appearing on Zach Lowe’s podcast last week, Brian Windhorst delved into some of the rumors circulating around the NBA. One of the ones that he shared was that the Magic are looking to unload center Nikola Vucevic.

It is not surprising that the Magic would look to trade Vucevic. They acquired Serge Ibaka in a big trade this past offseason from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This is the last year on Ibaka’s current contract, but should be in their long-term plans; both sides seem interested in hammering out a long-term deal.

In addition to Ibaka, the Magic also signed Bismack Biyombo as a free agent. The Magic signed Biyombo to four-year, $72 million deal this past summer. Biyombo thrived in a bench role with the Toronto Raptors last season and filled in admirably for Jonas Valanciunas when he was sidelined.

His defensive prowess is his calling card and a reason the Magic signed him.

Biyombo filled the backup center role to start the season, but replaced Vucevic in the starting lineup on Nov. 27. The Magic have improved some with Biyombo in the starting lineup, as they have gone 8-8 since.

It was not a move that Vucevic was thrilled with. He promised to be professional about it but let his feelings be known when talking to Zach Oliver of OPP Magic Blog.

“I spoke to Frank about it last night, and obviously I wasn’t happy with the decision they made,” the sixth-year center said to Zach Oliver of OPP Magic Blog. “I didn’t think there was a reason for me to go to the bench, but it’s coach’s decision. All I can do is control what I can control, which is when I’m on the court play to the best of my ability and help the team win. Stay professional and whatever is going on, I’ll keep giving my best and give them my full effort.”

Vucevic has held true to his word, as he still leads the Magic with 10.6 rebounds per game despite playing only 27.8 minutes per game; his lowest minutes per game since joining the Magic. His 2.7 assists would be the second-highest mark of his career, but his scoring average has plummeted.

Vucevic is averaging only 12.8 points per game, the lowest since his rookie season. A big reason is his poor efficiency. He is shooting only 44.1 percent from the field and 60.3 percent from the foul line, both below his career average of 50.5 and 72.1.

Vucevic is not the only player the Magic are looking to move. Elfrid Payton is another name Windhorst mentions as someone the Magic want to trade. The Magic are down on Payton according to Windhorst.

Payton was also removed from the starting lineup in that November shakeup. He was replaced by veteran D.J. Augustin and has responded well to the move.

Despite playing about two minutes less per game, Payton is actually averaging more points and assists per game off the bench than as a starter.

Unfortunately, the Magic are still negative, as a team, with Payton on the court. The Magic paid a ton to acquire Payton, trading two first round picks for his draft rights.

It is a move the team probably wishes they could do over; former head coach Scott Skiles was not high on Payton, and it seems he was closer to being right than the front office as things currently stand.

