Magic Rumors: General Manager Rob Hennigan Exploring All Options

Orlando Magic rumors could begin picking up steam in the coming weeks. With the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline less than a month away, the Magic could start getting busy on the trade market.

The blowout loss to the Boston Celtics Friday night was their third loss in a row. They have lost eight of their last 10 games and have an underwhelming record of 18-30. While they are only five games behind eighth place in the Eastern Conference, the playoffs seem like a long shot at this time.

Orlando would need to jump five teams to get into a playoff spot, something they do not look capable of doing currently. There were high hopes for the Magic heading into the regular season but they have come up woefully short of those expectations. As a result, general manager Rob Hennigan could be looking to wheel and deal by the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Hennigan had an interview with the Orlando Sentinel and they asked him if a trade would help get the team on track. His response was not surprising, as he gave a very vague answer.

“The simple answer to that is we need to explore every and all options to improve the team, and so we’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to be active in our discussions and in the opportunities we seek out. So we’re going to look to be active. I’m not sure it’s a ‘necessity,’ but it’s certainly something that’s in our best interests to explore.”

Currently, the Magic have a very mismatched roster. They made some peculiar signings this offseason that have not panned out as they had hoped. They have logjams across the roster, such as the center position.

Orlando signed Bismack Biyombo to a four-year, $72 million deal this past offseason. Biyombo had a strong run for the Toronto Raptors last season when Jonas Valanciunas was injured, so he was bound to be paid handsomely. But coming from a team with Nikola Vucevic, who is in the midst of a four-year, $53 million deal, makes little sense.

The team had also reportedly soured on Elfrid Payton, and he is someone the team would like to move on from. According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Magic tried to acquire Goran Dragic from the Miami Heat to upgrade the point guard position. They offered Vucevic and a future first round pick according to Stein, but were turned away.

Hennigan’s tune seems to have changed of Payton, whom he spoke highly of in his interview with the Orlando Sentinel.

“I’m really encouraged and excited about Elfrid’s development. I think especially over the last few weeks he appears to be gaining a level of aggressiveness and comfort at the position that I think bodes well for our team. I think, like anyone on our team, our goal is to improve. Our goal is to get better. And we need to explore any means necessary to do that. But certainly with E.P.’s play and his work ethic and our belief in how good he can become he’s certainly an integral part of our team and very, very valuable to us.”

That could be the Magic just trying to pump up Payton’s value, but he has played better as of late. He responded well to being removed from the starting rotation earlier in the season and has since regained his starting role.

While Payton seems to be off the block for now, there are a number of Magic players that could be on the move within in the next few weeks. D.J. Augustin, Jeff Green, Mario Hezonja, Jodie Meeks, and Ibaka are all candidates to be traded.

Given the state of the Eastern Conference, virtually every team outside the Brooklyn Nets is alive for a playoff spot. That will dictate how Orlando approaches the trade deadline. If they show improvement they could look to add to the roster and make a push. If they continue faltering they could sell off veteran pieces to get back future assets to help the rebuild.

